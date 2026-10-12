A Gen Z collector on retro tech making a come back and what that says about us

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In this episode, we look at how retro analogue items such as wired earphones, film cameras, and Walkmans are making a comeback. Is this here to stay or is it just another performative trend?

Join hosts Kai Wen and Sue-Ann as they chat with Gen Z business owner and CD collector Cody Tong about the psychology behind the analogue revival and the benefits of unplugging.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:00 Introduction

2:32 Why physical formats are making a comeback

5:52 Tech trends, aesthetics, and nostalgia

8:33 Intention and benefits of going analogue

17:13 Digital detox and practical tips to unplug

Follow See Kai Wen on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/qfwqQ

Follow Sue-Ann Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/A86X

Read Sue-Ann Tan’s articles: https://str.sg/mvSa

Hosts: See Kai Wen (seekw@sph.com.sg) and Sue-Ann Tan (suetan@sph.com.sg)

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producer: Elizabeth Law

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