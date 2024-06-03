A ‘big broadening’ is expanding the universe of market opportunities

Following an April setback, equity markets have broadly recovered to near all-time highs over the month of May.

It is not just in the US, where the S&P 500 set its 24th record of the year and the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke through the 40,000 mark for the first time.

Fourteen of the world’s 20 largest stock markets, or 70 per cent of the MSCI All-Country World Index’s market capitalisation, are at or near record highs, including in Europe, Japan, Australia and emerging Asia – and that is without even counting China, the top global performer over the last three months.

Leadership at the sector level is changing as well. While the big tech sector continues to be a key contributor to the global rally, the US utilities sector has been the runaway star in May as a beneficiary of artificial intelligence (AI) momentum, while gains in energy and consumer staples have also edged out big tech in the US.

As this “big broadening” across markets takes over from AI’s “big bang” moment, the opportunity set for investors should expand beyond the US and big tech, backed by a constructive backdrop for key asset classes.

Climbing the wall of worry

Indeed, recent macro data and another strong earnings season have assuaged concerns over stagflation fears, higher-for-longer worries and geopolitical risks.

On the macro front, a series of softer prints – from inflation and jobs to retail sales and manufacturing – hints that a US soft landing is within reach and disinflation can resume, even if linear progress is unlikely.

Meanwhile, the global rate-cutting cycle is already under way. The Swiss National Bank cut rates by 25 basis points in March, Sweden’s Riksbank followed in May, and by June, the European Central Bank could well have cut rates too.

Once the US Fed joins the party, likely in September, we think an easing cycle will kick off in Asia in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The first-quarter earnings season has also delivered. AI poster child Nvidia reported a 461 per cent increase in its first-quarter earnings per share. But positive surprises were broad-based, including stronger-than-expected numbers from big tech companies and for the S&P 500 overall. Earnings beat by over 7 per cent on average, with the “S&P 493” also narrowing its growth gap with the “Magnificent Seven”.

In Asia, a centrally coordinated Chinese property rescue package, encouraging internet earnings and relative currency stability have helped Chinese equities shake off another round of US trade tariffs targeting Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), lithium-ion batteries and solar cells.

Still, trade worries are bound to persist: A tough-on-China approach is the one item on the ballot that US President Joe Biden and former US president Donald Trump can agree on, and more tariffs and sanctions look likely no matter who takes the Oval Office.

Meanwhile, the EU too is investigating Chinese EVs for unfair trade practices and reviewing China’s dominance in legacy semiconductors, the outcomes of which should be due in June.

Indeed, with industrial policies being the newfound project in the developed world, trade frictions and fragmentation in supply chains are bound to continue in the years ahead.

Broadening portfolio horizons

Against this complex backdrop, investors ought to broaden their portfolios’ horizons and diversify returns beyond concentrated positions.

With record assets sitting in money market funds, fixed income – in particular, quality bonds – remains our preferred asset class. Government bond yields should fall in the months ahead as markets start to price in a more convincing central bank rate-cutting cycle.

Complementing a core holding in quality bonds with satellite exposure to riskier credits can improve overall yields. There are unique opportunities to do this in Asia, where Tier-2 bank credits are supported by strong fundamentals and offer a 40 basis points yield pickup over their US peers.

In high yield, which has outperformed year-to-date, we think valuations are tight but we see opportunities in fundamental improvement stories such as Macau gaming names, commodity plays in energy and metals, and local currency Indian issuers. Decent economic growth means default rates are likely to remain contained, even if spreads are tight.