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A battle for control of the Tata Group, India’s biggest business empire

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Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran was re-elected after he earlier said he would seek a new five-year term.

Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran was re-elected after he earlier said he would seek a new five-year term.

PHOTO: AFP

Alex Travelli

  • The Tata Group is in a power struggle over who controls India’s biggest business empire: the founding trusts, professional managers, or the government.
  • Noel Tata and the trusts want Tata Sons to stay private, while chair Natarajan Chandrasekaran and some board members now back a stock market listing.
  • The dispute matters because Tata is central to Indian life, and a listing could weaken family control, raise capital, and reshape corporate power in India.

AI generated

MUMBAI, India – Who actually controls India’s biggest company?

A bitter power struggle over the Tata Group, a 158-year-old conglomerate with more than one million employees worldwide and US$180 billion (S$230 billion) in annual revenue, has become a test of who calls the shots in Indian capitalism: owners, professional managers or the government.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.