A battle for control of the Tata Group, India’s biggest business empire
Alex Travelli
- The Tata Group is in a power struggle over who controls India’s biggest business empire: the founding trusts, professional managers, or the government.
- Noel Tata and the trusts want Tata Sons to stay private, while chair Natarajan Chandrasekaran and some board members now back a stock market listing.
- The dispute matters because Tata is central to Indian life, and a listing could weaken family control, raise capital, and reshape corporate power in India.
AI generated
MUMBAI, India – Who actually controls India’s biggest company?
A bitter power struggle over the Tata Group, a 158-year-old conglomerate with more than one million employees worldwide and US$180 billion (S$230 billion) in annual revenue, has become a test of who calls the shots in Indian capitalism: owners, professional managers or the government.