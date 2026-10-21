A battle for control of the Tata Group, India’s biggest business empire

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Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran was re-elected after he earlier said he would seek a new five-year term.

MUMBAI, India – Who actually controls India’s biggest company?

A bitter power struggle over the Tata Group, a 158-year-old conglomerate with more than one million employees worldwide and US$180 billion (S$230 billion) in annual revenue, has become a test of who calls the shots in Indian capitalism: owners, professional managers or the government.