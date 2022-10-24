70% of firms apply for govt schemes but many still face challenges: Survey

SINGAPORE — Nearly 70 per cent of companies, mostly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), have applied for government schemes, according to a recent survey.

Schemes that help businesses digitalise and adopt technology, and those that enable them to hire, train and retain employees are the most relevant to companies, the survey by the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) showed.

These include the Productivity Solutions Grant, which helps companies keen on adopting information technology solutions and equipment to enhance their business processes, as well as the SMEs Go Digital initiative and SkillsFuture Singapore and Workforce Singapore programmes.

But firms said they still face challenges, such as a lack of knowledge of schemes that are most appropriate for them, having to navigate complex applications and finding these processes not fast enough to meet their needs.

SCCCI president Kho Choon Keng said that although business sentiment has improved from 2021, companies have to grapple with manpower shortage, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates and geopolitical risks.

The chamber surveyed more than 1,000 respondents who are senior representatives of local businesses across various sectors for the latest edition of its annual survey. SMEs made up 91 per cent of the respondents in the survey, which was conducted from May 30 to Aug 12.

The findings showed that 65 per cent of businesses were impacted by a “small to moderate degree” when Covid-19-related government schemes tapered off.

Besides assistance, respondents want government agencies to be more coordinated in addressing cross-agency issues that affect businesses.

They also hope that trade associations can offer more relevant initiatives to help their member companies, and that government-linked companies and large businesses can provide more opportunities to SMEs.

Businesses find improved operational efficiency, greater productivity and wider market access to be the top benefits of digitalisation. They face challenges in terms of costs and a lack of internal expertise to drive and implement their digital journeys.

“Most businesses have yet to derive the bulk of their revenues from online sources... the proportion of their revenues derived from online sources is low, at 10 per cent or less,” said SCCCI.

When it came to manpower issues, SMEs faced rising costs, were unable to recruit local staff with suitable skill sets and found it more difficult to hire foreign workers.

Most businesses have transformed their operations, implemented automation and digitalised to reduce manpower needs, the survey showed.

However, nearly 60 per cent of respondents faced difficulties changing their employees’ mindsets on the need to acquire new skills. Companies also faced other hurdles such as a lack of internal expertise and resources to transform their businesses and were uncertain about the outcomes of such efforts.