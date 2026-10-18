7-Eleven adds hot-food counters at 16 Singapore stores as DFI Retail sharpens growth focus

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The section for ready meals at the 7-Eleven outlet in East Coast Parkway.

SINGAPORE – Convenience store chain 7-Eleven is introducing hot-food counters at 16 outlets here, offering options ranging from customisable bowls to pizza and waffles as it expands its meal offerings in response to rising demand for more ready-to-eat options.

The Foodbar rollout, unveiled on Oct 16, is part of DFI Retail Group’s push to draw more customers into its stores through new products and experiences. Having sold its Singapore supermarket business, the group is expanding food offerings at 7-Eleven and Starbucks here, while strengthening Guardian’s health and wellness range.

At larger Foodbars, customers can build their own bowls from $4.50, choosing a base such as rice, penne pasta or noodles, alongside sauces, toppings and garnishes. Options include roasted chicken, hash browns and chicken cutlets.

Other outlets will offer hot snacks such as pizza, croissants, pancakes and waffles for dining in or takeaway. The format will vary according to each store’s location, customer profile and available space.

The new 7-Eleven concept comes as a survey commissioned by the retailer found that busy schedules and unpredictable routines are shaping meal choices among convenience-store customers, and that perceptions towards convenience food have become more positive over the past three years.

The online study, conducted in August, polled 1,020 convenience-store shoppers in Singapore who had purchased ready-to-eat meals in the preceding month.

In Singapore, ready-to-eat products already account for a double-digit percentage of sales and are recording double-digit sales growth, 7-Eleven Singapore managing director Anushree Khosla told The Straits Times.

She added that customers here are increasingly seeking out new food experiences, including products and concepts they have encountered at convenience stores while travelling in Japan, Taiwan and Thailand.

Khosla said 7-Eleven is refitting its Singapore stores and broadening its product range with the aim of becoming a destination for food and shopping discoveries here.

The changes include creating more space for browsing and dining in, alongside expanding its ready-to-eat meals, drinks, snacks and exclusive collectibles.

She added that 7-Eleven launches more than 1,000 new and exclusive products annually, including trending items such as kunafa chocolate. It also carries more than 100 protein-focused products, ranging from shakes, milk and bars to chicken breast.

Its ready-to-eat range now comprises 130 products across breakfast, meals, desserts and snacks, drawing inspiration from convenience-store food in Japan, Taiwan and Thailand. Recent additions include halal-certified Korean-inspired kimbap and onigiri, desserts and Thailand-inspired toasties.

Since 2021, the chain has also collaborated with local brands including Andes by Astons, Lau Wang Claypot Delights, Playmade, Chocolate Origin and Nasty Cookie.

It noted that these brands are popular with customers, ahead of healthier meals and budget-friendly meals.

Building a more focused business

7-Eleven, which has 450 stores in Singapore, is operated by DFI Retail Group, which has been reshaping its portfolio in recent years to concentrate on businesses where it sees stronger growth prospects or greater operational control.

In 2025, it sold its Singapore food retail business, comprising Cold Storage, CS Fresh, Giant and Jason’s Deli, to Malaysian retailer Macrovalue for $125 million.

Earlier in October, the Singapore-listed group also took full control of Starbucks’ licensed operations in Asia, including in the Republic, where the coffee chain has 138 outlets.

In response to questions from ST, group chief executive Scott Price said the group sees room to grow coffee and tea consumption in Singapore due to its strong cafe culture. He added that there are plans to introduce more food and drinks tailored to local tastes at Starbucks, as well as expand the coffee chain’s lunch and evening offerings.

DFI has also been expanding Guardian’s health and wellness offerings in Singapore, where it operates more than 120 outlets, through partnerships with supplement brands and healthcare providers.

In August, it announced an expanded partnership with supplement company GNC, becoming the brand’s exclusive wholesaler, distributor and franchisee in Singapore, Hong Kong and Macau.

This followed a multi-year agreement with British wellness retailer Holland & Barrett, whose products became available at selected Guardian Singapore stores and through its app in June.