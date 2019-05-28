60,000 office reps on scheme to fight terror

A programme under the Ministry of Manpower has managed to get 60,000 representatives from businesses here signing up to learn how to improve security at workplaces against terror threats.

This exceeds the three-year target of 57,000 set in September 2017, when the SGSecure@Workplaces programme was launched, said Mr Zaqy Mohamad, Minister of State for Manpower.

Speaking at the SGSecure@Workplaces Seminar 2019 yesterday, he said more than 11,000 companies have also attained bizSAFE level 3, which requires firms to implement risk management plans that include measures against terror threats.

Mr Zaqy added that the programme will be improved further through ways such as making resource materials more accessible to all SGSecure representatives.

