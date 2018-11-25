5 pros of retirement insurance plans

1. Funding the 'go-go years'

Mr Tan Kuan Ho, head of product development at Manulife Singapore, refers to the key retirement period between 65 and 75 years old as the "go-go" years: "The period that is the best time to 'go' do the things we've always wanted to do." He says: " Lifestyle expenses are expected to be high during this phase."

2. Providing guaranteed and non-guaranteed income components

Regular payouts from a retirement insurance plan comprise guaranteed and non-guaranteed components. The flow of guaranteed monthly income provides a form of assurance for the policyholder's golden years. The non-guaranteed portion offers a potential upside for a higher payout, depending on the performance of the fund in which the customer's money is invested.

"For professionals who have their own property and investment portfolio, retirement plans also serve as a tool to help diversify their portfolio and, at the same time, provide some form of guaranteed returns which investments and property investments are unable to provide," Mr Tan says.

3. Complementing CPF

Life Ms Michelle Ee, wealth management director at Financial Alliance, says an insurance plan focused on retirement income is structured to pay a monthly or yearly income after the policy is in force for a certain number of years. It can complement the national annuity CPF Life - as an additional income source - in three ways:



Mr Tan Kuan Ho, head of product development at Manulife Singapore.



•Arrange for income to be paid earlier than age 65 (earliest possible income payout age for CPF Life for most CPF members) for those who wish to retire early or semi-retire before 65; or

•Arrange for income to be paid over a specific period during active retirement (usually between age 60 and 75) when more income is needed; or

•Arrange for income to be paid over the lifetime of the policyholder, the result of which is to create a second stream of income on top of CPF Life.

4. Covering long-term care

Mr Brandon Lam, country head of DBS Bank's financial solutions management group, notes that some retirement insurance plans offer additional cover for things like long-term care. For instance, the Manulife RetireReady Plus plan offers an additional income payout if you lose the ability to perform two out of six "activities of daily living" (ADLs) such as washing, feeding, dressing, toileting, mobility and transferring independently.

5. Enforcing savings discipline Ms Ee notes that for those in their late 30s or early 40s, buying a retirement insurance cover is a way of saving in a disciplined manner to prepare for retirement.

"For mature individuals over the age of 50, putting aside a portion of savings in a low-risk financial product to create future retirement income gives the policyholder and his family peace of mind," she says.



Mr Brandon Lam, country head of DBS Bank's financial solutions management group.



Lorna Tan

Factors to consider in retirement insurance

With insurers actively launching retirement plans in recent years, there is a wide choice to suit each individual, notes Ms Michelle Ee, wealth management director at Financial Alliance.

The Life Insurance Association Singapore says the industry posted a 36 per cent increase in sales of retirement policies by policy count.

There were 24,610 retirement policies bought in the first nine months of this year, amounting to weighted premiums of $226 million, against the 18,054 bought over the same period last year. Here are some questions to ask when shopping for a retirement insurance plan:



Ms Michelle Ee, wealth management director at Financial Alliance.



•How much payout do you need?

•What are the guaranteed and non-guaranteed income components? Note that the higher the guaranteed amount, the more sustainable is the income payout.

•When do you want to start the payout?

•Do you want payouts over a limited number of years or a lifetime?

•Do you want fixed or variable payouts?

•Is there an additional payout (bonus) during and/or at the end of the policy term?

• Is the premium payment over a limited period or is it a single payment?

•Do you have the flexibility of changing the income payout period if there is a change in your retirement needs? Being able to make changes after you have bought the plan is useful as you can reduce or extend the payout period according to your health or living conditions.

•Is there protection cover and an additional payout in the event of a disability?

•What is the payout upon death?