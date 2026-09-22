32 companies, 6 individuals bag accolades at Singapore Corporate Awards 2026

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Singapore Corporate Award 2026 Best Managed Board Award gold winners (from left): Keppel chairman Piyush Gupta, ST Engineering chairman Teo Ming Kian, Banyan Group founder Ho Kwon Ping and Tiong Woon CEO Michael Ang, receiving awards on behalf of their respective organisations on Sept 21.

SINGAPORE – Top companies were honoured at the Singapore Corporate Awards (SCA) 2026 on Sept 21 for demonstrating excellence in corporate governance and creating long-term shareholder value.

Co-organised by The Business Times, the 21st edition of the award honoured 32 companies and six individuals at a dinner ceremony at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.

In his address, National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat said that strong governance and corporate transparency are “important foundations” for successful companies.

“(Strong governance and corporate transparency) contribute to trust and confidence in Singapore’s corporate and capital markets, and remain important competitive advantages for Singapore,” he said.

Such qualities are even more important, given today’s uncertain and rapidly changing business environment, he added.

Companies also need to juggle between managing a wider range of risks and responding to new technologies, while also continuing to create value for their shareholders and stakeholders, he said.

However, he warned that good governance does not mean avoiding all risks.

“Companies have to understand and manage their risks well, while still being open and prepared to innovate, to invest and seize new opportunities,” he said.

“As The Business Times celebrates its 50th anniversary this year under the theme Celebrating Legacy, Igniting The Next Wave, it is a timely reminder that Singapore must continue to build on our strengths that have brought us this far, while preparing ourselves for what will come next.”

Companies lead the way

Among the winners, Keppel and Singtel led the large-cap category, while Sing Investments & Finance emerged the biggest winner among the mid-caps. Tiong Woon Corp, Global Investments and Hotel Royal led in the small-cap category.

Among the large caps – companies with market capitalisation of $1 billion and above – Keppel and Singtel bagged three awards each.

Keppel bagged joint gold in both the Best Managed Board Award and the Best Risk Management Award. It also bagged silver for the Best Annual Report Award.

Singtel clinched gold in the Best Investor Relations Award and Best Annual Report Award, and silver for Best Managed Board Award.

OCBC, iFast Corporation, Sats, SBS Transit, ST Engineering and UOB, were the other large-cap winners.

Leading the mid-cap category – comprising companies with between $300 million and $1 billion in market capitalisation – Sing Investments & Finance took gold for Best Risk Management Award and silver for both Best Managed Board Award and Best Investor Relations Award.

Other winners in the mid-cap category included Banyan Tree, Samudera Shipping Line, United Overseas Insurance, AEM Holdings, Vicom, Tuan Sing Holdings, Singapore Post and Mewah International.

In the small-cap category – for companies with market capitalisation below $300 million – Tiong Woon, Global Investments and Hotel Royal bagged two awards each.

Tiong Woon clinched gold for the Best Managed Board Award and Bronze for Best Annual Report Award, while Global Investments took gold for Best Investor Relations Award and silver for Best Managed Board Award. Hotel Royal secured Gold for Best Annual Report Award and Bronze for Best Risk Management Award.

Other small-cap category award winners were Thakral Corporation, Micro-Mechanics, Uni-Asia Group and OUE Healthcare.

NetLink NBN Trust took the lead for in the real estate investment trusts (Reits) and Business Trusts category, clinching gold for the Best Investor Relations Award and silver for Best Annual Report Award.

Other winners in this category included Starhill Global Reit, CapitaLand India Trust, Mapletree Logistics Trust, CapitaLand China Trust, Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and Sasseur Reit.

For the individual awards, Keppel CEO Loh Chin Hua was awarded the Best CEO in the large-cap category; Bani Mulia from Samudera Shipping Line took the honour for the mid-caps, and Patrick Ng from Huationg Global for the small-caps.

The Best CFO Awards were given to Singtel’s Arthur Lang, Jim Teh from Pan-United Corporation and William Tan from Tiong Woon.

To reflect the evolving profile of Singapore’s listed companies and “uphold high standards of corporate excellence”, the SCA will introduce two changes for the 2027 edition of the awards.

First, the moratorium period for all institution-level gold award winners will be extended to three years, from the current two years. The moratorium will not apply for the Best CEO and Best CFO awards.

Second, the market capitalisation thresholds used to classify companies will be revised.

Large-cap companies will be redefined as those with a market cap of more than $2.5 billion, up from the current $1 billion.

The mid-cap category will henceforth be for companies with between $750 million and $2.5 billion in market capitalisation, and small-cap companies will be those with market cap below $750 million.

Ow Fook Chuen, co-chair of SCA and council member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants said: “Strong corporate governance and transparent reporting are fundamental to building trust and sustaining long-term value.”

BT editor Chen Huifen, who is also co-chair of SCA, noted that Singapore’s equity market is seeing strong market performance, improved liquidity and broader participation from both institutional and retail investors amid initiatives under the Equity Market Development Programme.

“As Singapore’s corporate landscape continues to evolve, strong corporate governance, transparency and meaningful shareholder engagement remain fundamental to building trust and creating long-term value,” she said.

Max Loh, co-chair of SCA and vice-chair of the Singapore Institute of Directors, said the boards of today are expected to provide exemplary leadership in an increasingly complex and fast-changing business environment.

“This calls for directors who can balance oversight with foresight, challenge constructively, exercise sound judgment and remain anchored in integrity and accountability,” he said. THE BUSINESS TIMES