3 initiatives to boost S'pore's status as IP hub

The Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (Ipos) yesterday outlined three initiatives it said will "entrench" the Republic as an intellectual property (IP) and innovation hub.

The statutory board said it has partnered insurance firm Lloyd's Asia and the National University of Singapore's School of Continuing and Lifelong Education (NUS Scale) to offer companies new tools and capabilities to grow their intangible assets and commercialise their IP.

Thailand's largest industrial conglomerate, Siam Cement Group (SCG), through SCG Chemicals Co Ltd, will sign an agreement to leverage Ipos' suite of services for business growth, it added.

Lloyd's Asia will work with Ipos to introduce IP insurance products that will help enterprises in "attracting capital, averting business interruption and strengthening negotiating positions" when they use IP in the course of their business.

Both will also organise a series of seminars to reach out to more than 100 companies over two years to promote Singapore as a centre of excellence for IP commercialisation, IP rights protection and the availability of underwriting expertise for IP insurance.

Ipos' training and education arm, IP Academy Singapore, will join NUS Scale to curate and deliver executive programmes and master classes for professionals and enterprises, with a view to developing a joint professional certification for IP and innovation skills.