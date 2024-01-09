2024: Uncertainties ahead, but opportunities abound, according to UBS seminar speakers

SINGAPORE – While the US Federal Reserve is ready to pivot to loosening its monetary stance, interest rate cuts will unfold more slowly than the market anticipates, according to a former Fed governor.

Mr William Dudley, who was president of the New York Fed from 2009 to 2018, said he expects smaller rate cuts, and they could come in later than current forecasts.

“The possibility of a US economic soft landing has gone up considerably, and the Fed’s job is now easier,” said Mr Dudley, who now sits on the board of UBS group. “But given sticky service sector inflation and the tight labour market, the Fed is not sure of the magnitude (of cuts) or timing yet.”

At its December 2023 gathering, the Fed hinted at three rate cuts totalling 75 basis points. The market is projecting five rate cuts totalling some 150 basis points in 2024.

Mr Dudley sees the Fed starting to make cuts to its key rate (which is now 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent) in May, as core inflation trends down towards 2.5 per cent.

He sees the closely watched 10-year US Treasury yield at 4.5 per cent in 2024, suggesting that tightness in money markets will remain for a while.

He was responding during a dialogue with Asia-Pacific head of UBS Global Wealth Management’s Chief Investment Office Tan Min Lan at a UBS’ Year Ahead 2024 outlook seminar at Marina Bay Sands Expo on the morning of Jan 9.

Mr Dudley added that despite the uncertain interest rates outlook, the US economy remains robust, its unemployment market is stable and inflation is trending down.

Sharing her views, Ms Tan sees the Fed funds rate coming down to around 4.6 per cent by year end.

She advised investors to opt for a balanced portfolio of quality stocks and bonds that can offer durable returns over the next decade amid instability in the markets. She highlighted megatrends investors need to be cognisant of over the next decade, which include deglobalisation, ageing demographics, decarbonisation, digitalisation and rising debt-GDP.

For the year ahead, Ms Tan sees Asian markets benefitting from the tailwinds of tech exports, rate cuts and easing in the strength of the US dollar.

“2024 could be a good year for Asian growth,” she said, citing segments such as information technology, consumer discretionary and materials. She recommends investing into “Asian titans” or incumbents with deep pockets and good growth in various markets.

In the Singapore context, many analysts would include asset management specialist Keppel Group, SembCorp, the trio of local banks, Singtel and others.

Ms Tan also sees potential in markets which could benefit from the China-plus-one diversification currently rolling out across the world. Countries such as India, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia are often mentioned in this category.

Turning to China, she sees a policy induced economic transition in 2024. While there are opportunities, investors should manage their exposure, she said.