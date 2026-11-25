Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The companies reportedly first came under scrutiny in January, when the authorities said about 20 claims for unpaid wages had been lodged against them.

SINGAPORE – Two related Singapore robotics firms that were probed after workers went months without salary and CPF contributions have paid $204,576 towards their CPF arrears.

One still owes contributions, while the other has interest and a composition sum to settle, the court heard on Nov 25.

Otsaw Digital paid $34,998 on Nov 25, complying with a previous court direction for it to pay $35,000. It still owes $32,719 and was given four weeks to pay the balance.

Its subsidiary, Otsaw Healthcare Robotics, paid $169,578 on Nov 24, clearing its outstanding CPF contributions. The court was told that it still owed $7,977 in late payment interest and a composition sum of $1,600.

A company representative present at the Nov 25 hearing said the company’s account on the CPF portal showed late payment interest of about $3,800.

The company sought time to confirm the late payment interest and said it intended to pay the remaining sums and compound the matter. The court gave it three weeks to make the payments.

Otsaw Digital is a home-grown robotics firm. Otsaw Healthcare Robotics focuses on healthcare robotics and was referred to in earlier ST reports by its former name, Otsaw Swisslog Healthcare Robotics. The companies are based in Tampines North.

Unpaid workers

The companies reportedly first came under scrutiny in January, when the authorities said about 20 claims for unpaid wages had been lodged against them. At the same time, the companies had paid salary arrears to 13 workers, while the CPF Board had recovered part of the CPF arrears and was pursuing the rest.

L ing Ting Mi ng, founder and chief executiv e of the two firm’s parent company, Otsaw Limited, told ST then that the company’s human resource department had been in touch with employees and was working to resolve the problem quickly.

By Feb 9, the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management had received 28 claims, and salary arrears had been paid to 16 workers. The Ministry of Manpower was investigating possible offences under the Employment Act, while CPF proceedings were before the courts.

In February, two former employees told ST they had not received all the wages owed to them and were missing out on at least six months of CPF contributions.

A former full-time staff member, who did not want to be named, told The Straits Times on Nov 25 that all CPF contributions owed to them had since been credited to their account.

Plans for US IPO fell through

Cayman Islands-registered Otsaw Limited, describes itself as a developer of autonomous mobile robots and robotics solutions for areas including security, disinfection, delivery and healthcare.

In July 2025, this holding company proposed a Nasdaq listing, with a plan to offer four million shares at an assumed price of US$5 each.

In a registration statement filed with the US Securities and Exchange Comm ission, the gro up reported revenue of US $5.3 million (S$6.3 million) and a net loss of US $6.5 million.

For the six months ended O ct 31, 2 024, it reported revenue of US$1.8 million and a net loss of US $3.3 million.

As at Oct 31, 2024, the group had a net working capital deficit of US$ 12.4 mi llion and accumulated losses of US $25.1 m illion.

Otsaw said there was su bstantial do ubt about the group’s ability to continue as a going concern, citing recurring losses and limited working capital.

It said the group depended on funding from operations and debt or equity sales, and that its ability to continue also depended on an undertaking by Ling to provide financial support to meet liabilities as they fell due.

The company later asked the SEC to withdraw its registration statement, saying it no longer planned to complete the offering and that no shares had been sold under it.