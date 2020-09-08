2 in 5 workers retrenched in Q1 found jobs by June: MOM

Retrenched workers in Singapore were able to find jobs despite weaker hiring sentiments, according to a survey released yesterday by the Manpower Ministry (MOM).

Thirty-nine per cent of workers who were laid off in the first quarter of this year were able to find jobs by June. In 2018, 47 per cent of workers retrenched in the first quarter had found jobs by June that year.

"It was a drop, but it didn't fall off the cliff," Manpower Minister Josephine Teo noted yesterday.

The survey of 2,160 Singaporeans and permanent residents also found that 60 per cent of those who had found jobs by June this year did not take a pay cut of more than 5 per cent.