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2 companies linked to lash, hair and nails chain Milly’s wound up after outlets closed

Milly’s first opened at Far East Plaza in 2008 and was a go-to for eyelash and hair extensions in Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Two companies associated with Milly’s, a well-known Singapore salon chain offering beauty services such as lash and hair extensions, have been wound up.

Milly’s Group and its wholly owned subsidiary, Milly’s Co. Singapore, were wound up by High Court orders on Nov 13, according to notices published in the Government Gazette on Nov 20, which said creditors should submit their proofs of debt to liquidators.

Maybank Singapore was the claimant in both cases. It filed the winding-up application on Oct 21.

Gary Loh and Dev Kumar Harish Nandwani of BDO Advisory were appointed liquidators of both companies.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, the liquidators said the company’s outlets had ceased operations before the winding-up order. They are taking control of assets and records, and will assess creditors’ claims, they said.

The liquidators also said they were reviewing the company’s records to determine customers’ unused prepaid packages. Customers with packages that have not been fully used may submit a proof of debt with supporting documents, they added.

Checks were also being conducted to see if sums remained owing to former employees. Those with outstanding salary or other entitlements may submit claims to the liquidators, they said.

Milly’s website continued to list a phone nu mber and an email address for customers to contact for package enquiries, verification and appointment arrangements on Nov 25, but the site is now offline.

Go-to for eyelash and hair extensions

Milly’s first opened at Far East Plaza in 2008. It became a go-to spot for eyelash and hair extensions at a time when such services were less widely available here, and expanded to other mall outlets over the years.

Milly’s Group was incorporated in 2011, and the subsidiary Milly’s Co. Singapore, formerly known as Milly’s (Orchard), in 2015. Emily Xu was listed as a director of both companies.

Online listings now show Milly’s outlets at Plaza Singapura, JEM, Tanjong Pagar, Tampines 1 and Suntec City marked as permanently closed. It is not known when the original Milly’s outlet at Far East Plaza exited the mall.

ST checks found that Milly’s Facebook account has been deactivated, while its Instagram account has been rebranded as Mii Wellness. Incorporated in June, Mii has a different shareholder and director.

Mii Wellness’ social media profile lists locations at Tanjong Pagar Plaza and JEM, which were previously Milly’s outlets, and Tampines Downtown Line station.

ST has contacted Milly’s and the Ministry of Manpower for further information.