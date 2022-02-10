191 fintech deals worth $5.3b in S'pore - a five-year high

The financial technology sector here saw deals hit a five-year high last year as interest in blockchain and cryptocurrencies surged, according to a new report by professional services firm KPMG released on Tuesday.

A total of 191 deals were transacted last year, with a total transaction value of US$3.94 billion (S$5.3 billion) across venture capital, private equity, and merger and acquisitions. This is an increase from the 139 deals worth US$2.48 billion that were closed in 2020, and the 100 deals in 2019.

Global fintech funding across merger and acquisitions, private equity and venture capital reached US$210 billion from a record 5,684 deals last year.

One significant deal involved Grab, which listed on Nasdaq via a special purpose acquisition company deal.

KPMG International global fintech leader Anton Ruddenklau said: "We're seeing an incredible amount of interest in all manner of fintech companies, with record funding in areas like blockchain and cryptocurrencies, cyber security and wealth tech. While payments remain a significant driver of fintech activity, the sector is broadening every day."

Funding for cryptocurrencies and blockchain accounted for nearly half of the total value raised by Singapore fintech companies last year, with 82 deals worth US$1.48 billion, the report noted.

This means the emerging field has overtaken payments as the top fintech area funded locally.

"The surging investment and deal activity reflects growing recognition for the potential role of cryptocurrencies and their underlying technologies in modern financial systems," KPMG said in a statement.

"The majority of the cryptocurrency and blockchain deals for Singapore in 2021 went towards software and underlying infrastructure, rather than services."

Globally, investments in cryptocurrencies and blockchain also rose dramatically, KPMG said, with US$30 billion of funding last year, a huge jump from the US$5.4 billion in 2020.

The number of deals rose from 627 to 1,332 over the same period.

Mr Ruddenklau said this was expected to remain a hot area of investment this year, with more companies looking to regulators to provide clear guidance on such activities to help develop the space.

"In Singapore, the surge in investments into cryptocurrency and blockchain has also outpaced that of payments, which long held the top spot here," he said.

"Given how many banks are beginning to see the major limitations inherent in their legacy architecture and technologies, we are also expecting a surge in investment into banking replacements able to help them rethink core banking services."

KPMG also said cryptocurrencies are expected to continue receiving attention from Singapore regulators, as they try to balance innovation with the associated risks.

It said: "This will include considerations on how infrastructure can be secured to protect the large amount of capital deployed in the cryptocurrency market, even as service providers aim to scale and innovate to attract more consumers into this market."

The Monetary Authority of Singapore issued guidelines last month to discourage cryptocurrency trading by the public here.