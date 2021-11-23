Supply chains

$18m tech plan launched

An $18 million initiative to help develop digital solutions to meet the demands of businesses, and use technology to make supply chains more resilient to disruptions, was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday.

