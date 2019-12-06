18 companies join scheme to help local firms scale up more quickly

Food and beverage distributor Lim Siang Huat has been doing business in Singapore for 79 years, and currently plans to consolidate operations under a single warehouse, rather than operate out of three facilities as it does now.

The company will be getting help to reach this goal through the Scale-up SG programme, which aims to help high-growth local companies scale up rapidly.

Said the company's executive director, Mr Jack Lim: "I am concerned that as a firm which has been around for so long, we may be too comfortable to challenge ourselves, and this programme is a good opportunity for us to stretch ourselves."

Lim Siang Huat is one of 18 local companies that have been selected for the second run of the programme, said Enterprise Singapore (ESG) yesterday. The companies operate in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing and engineering, and the lifestyle and consumer sectors.

The 2½-year Scale-up SG programme was launched in July with 25 companies, of which almost half have established plans that are expected to help them double their growth rate.

The firms worked with consultancy companies McKinsey & Company and PwC Singapore to complete an analysis of their growth plans over the last five months. The companies will execute their individual growth plans with support from ESG and the consultancy firms under the next phase of the programme.

Speaking after a closed-door dialogue with 20 participating firms, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said that the ministry, along with ESG and other government stakeholders, is changing its approach for growing companies from providing subsidies and grants to building capabilities, as this is more sustainable.

"One of the interesting issues they discussed during the session was how to grow or scale up a company beyond a family business... and build to last," he said.

The next step for the ministry and ESG is to look at similar programmes for small and micro enterprises, Mr Chan said. He added that the ministry is considering a version of the Scale-up SG programme for small businesses which would be "slightly less intensive" and could target more than 20 to 25 companies per batch.

"One by one, we hope to transform our enterprise capabilities, so that they add up to be greater than the sum of the individual parts," said the minister.

Mr Loke Wai San, executive chairman of equipment manufacturer AEM Holdings, which worked with McKinsey over the last few months as one of the first 25 companies on board Scale-up SG, said that the programme provides a structure for companies to frame issues and decide on the best strategies going forward.