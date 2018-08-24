1 Space to remake factories

Companies that have already adopted some advanced manufacturing technologies now have another space to develop new ways of improving their factories, thanks to a new 15,000 sq ft facility launched yesterday by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research.

2 Rise in crimes reported

More crime was reported in Singapore between January and June this year compared with the same period last year, with spikes in scam cases and molestation incidents contributing to the total 16,460 cases police handled. During the period, victims lost about $6 million to scammers.

Core inflation rose to its highest level in July in nearly four years. The rise to 1.9 per cent was due mainly to a steeper rise in electricity and gas prices last month. However, the consumer price index remained unchanged as the increase was offset by a dip in private road transport costs and lower inflation for services.

4 Trump remains defiant

US President Donald Trump warned the US economy would collapse if he were impeached, as legal chaos roiling the White House has experts saying his presidency is under threat.

5 Opportunity for tech firms

Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong said there is vast potential for tech companies from Singapore and the Chinese city of Chongqing to cooperate at the opening of Smart China Expo.

6 Outcry over jail sentence

The jailing of an Indonesian woman for complaining about the volume of the azan (call to prayer) has sparked mounting criticism, even among Muslims.

7 Lessons from Kerala floods

Asia is no stranger to the devastating costs of natural disasters. The Kerala floods offer lessons in how to respond to future horrors that will surely come, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

The 12 babies who were fed the batch of potentially contaminated Dumex milk formula are all well. The infants were in KK Women's and Children's Hospital earlier this month.

Mr Bert Wong (left) is suing Fuji Xerox Singapore, which sacked the former managing director for alleged misconduct last December, three months before his last day of employment. He is claiming for wrongful dismissal and breach of employment contract.

10 Men bowlers clinch bronze

Singapore's men bowlers yesterday showed they were the equal of their highly rated female counterparts.

Muhammad Jaris Goh, Alex Chong and Darren Ong clinched an Asian Games trios bronze, a day after Daphne Tan, Joey Yeo and Bernice Lim were third in the women's event .

Room for troubled youth

Over the last decade, Mr Kenneth Thong and his wife Adeline have shared their home for free with young people, mostly from dysfunctional families and who have nowhere to go. Many range in age from 18 to their mid-20s and are too old for institutional care or fostering.

Old money v new money

The spotlight is on the moneyed classes and their jet-setting lifestyles as the movie Crazy Rich Asians opens in cinemas this week. What is the difference between old and new money? What about new money trying to be old money?