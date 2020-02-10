Your very own timeless paradise

It’s the ultimate luxury resort experience of your dreams — right within your own home.

Leedon Green, an upcoming freehold condominium in one of Singapore’s most exclusive districts, promises to elevate everyday living to the sublime.

Dotted with spa pavilions, outdoor gourmet kitchens and tranquil pools across 3 ha of prime freehold land, the Leedon Green living is a unique experience to behold and covet.

Delight will greet you at every turn, whether it’s at the jacuzzis, tree top walk or the majestic tree BBQ pavilion — all breathtaking backdrops for you to make precious memories.

This District 10 condominium and its 638 homes have been exquisitely crafted by MCL Land, a subsidiary of Hongkong Land and Singapore-listed Yanlord Land Group. The two developers have had decades of experience delivering premium real estate to Asia’s well-heeled, discerning buyers.

Bearing the coveted Leedon Heights address, your very own private oasis is nestled within an exclusive Good Class Bungalow estate with proximity to Dempsey Hill and the UNESCO-recognised Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Still, all the staples of city living are not far from the comforts of home: You’ll reach Farrer Road MRT within eight minutes by foot; and schools like Nanyang Kindergarten, Nanyang Primary School, Hwa Chong Institution and Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) are in the vicinity.



(Artist's Impression) Leedon Green is nestled within an exclusive Good Class Bungalow estate. PHOTO: LEEDON GREEN



Fine living awaits

With a wide variety of unit types — from one- to four-bedroom units to choose from, you will find one that suits your family’s needs.

To create a spacious and seamless look, Leedon Green‘s has a high ceiling and ceiling-to-floor glass that allows natural light to stream into the home.

The attention to details extend into different parts of the home. Every master bedroom wardrobe comes with built-in lighting and a dehumidifier; fashionistas will be delighted to know that units under the three- and four-bedroom Exclusive series are fitted with walk-in wardrobes.

Bathrooms and kitchens are fitted with the finest wares and fittings by European designer brands such as Italy’s Antonio Lupi, and Germany’s Axor and Hansgrohe.

Unleash your culinary creativity in a designer kitchen fitted with top-end Italian Ernestomeda kitchen sets imported from Italy, complete with appliances by Swiss brand VZUG and German brand Liebherr. All white goods will be provided.

At Leedon Green, the ultimate luxury of convenience and security is just a few screen taps away with future-ready smart home technologies. Digital locksets and home surveillance cameras will keep you and your loved ones safe, while smart parcel lockers, online facility bookings and QR code visitor access will make life easier at the touch of a screen.

Smart mirrors in three- and four-bedroom units Exclusive series can transform into digital screens, where you can watch your favourite shows and browse social media on one elegant interface. But Leedon Green also comes with a personalised touch, with on-call concierge services at hand to provide you with the ultimate hospitality experience.

Own a slice of paradise today at Leedon Green.

Showflats open for viewing at Leedon Green’s Sales Gallery at Farrer Road. Open daily from 10am to 7pm, tel: 8218-2888. Visit www.leedongreen.com.sg for more information.