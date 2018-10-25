Win Courts’ customised sofa and bed sets

Are you looking for new furniture to fill the lounge and bedroom in your new place or replacing your old sets?

Here’s a chance to win these sofa and bed sets from Courts’ new furniture range - customised to your requirements:

The Straits Times, in conjunction with the launch of Courts’ 2019 furniture collection, is giving away two sets to two lucky ST subscribers as part of the ST+ news with benefits loyalty programme:

First prize (worth $6,800)

• 1 Kenton 3 + 2 sofa set

• 1 Maxcoil Queen size mattress

• 1 Queen size bedframe

Second prize (worth $3,500)

• 1 Maxcoil Queen size mattress

• 1 Queen size bedframe

To win the furniture sets, take part in this contest and answer this question:

Q: Why I want customisable furniture for my home. Answer: _________________________

The two best entries will win the prizes.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

1. Download the SPH Rewards app

2. Look for the giveaway in the Rewards section

3. Save the deal to your e-wallet

4. Press the “Go to website” button on the “Details” page and answer the question

Include your name, e-mail, contact number and address in the form provided

Contest ends on Oct 28.

Winners will be notified by Nov 7, 2018. Terms and conditions apply.

Check out Courts’ 2019 furniture collection at any Courts store or go to www.courts.com.sg