Win a pair of tickets to HallyuPopFest2018

HallyuPopFest 2018, a Korean musical extravaganza, will be held in Singapore from Sep 7 to 9 and will feature more than 100 K-pop idols, including Wanna One,TAEYEON, BTOB, Apink, MOMOLAND and NCT 127, and will be hosted by Korean-American singer-songwriter, Eric Nam.

The Straits Times, in partnership with H.A.H Entertainment, will be giving away 20 pairs of Category 1 tickets (worth $596 a pair) to the Friday and Saturday concerts (10 pairs a day), as part of the ST+ news with benefits loyalty programme.

Each Category 1 ticket entitles you to two performances for the day, the Super Mash Up afternoon showcase that will feature two up and coming artistes, and the Evening Concert that will feature our headliners like Wanna One. The Super Mash Up is a more intimate showcase of at least 90 minutes where artistes will perform and also have artiste interactions like games, wefies or autographs. Each night, the evening concerts will run for at least 3 hours.

TO PARTICIPATE:

1 Download the SPH Rewards app

2 Look for the giveaway in the Rewards section

3 Save the deal to your e-wallet

4 Press the "Go to website" button on the "Details" page and answer this question: "Name one artist performing at Hallyupopfest 2018"

For more information on who are performing, go to hallyupopfest.com