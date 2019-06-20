Why you shouldn't confuse flu with cold

When you have a runny nose together with a sore throat and a cough, do you tell others that "I'm down with the flu or "I've caught a cold"?

Many of us use the two words "flu" and "cold" interchangeably, but there is actually a grave difference between the two illnesses.

Although both of them are caused by viruses and have some similar symptoms, one of them can lead to life-threatening complications.

Knowing the difference between a cold and the flu can help speed up the treatment process and aid a quick recovery.

It will also protect your loved ones from the illness, as timely treatment can help keep the virus from spreading.

Dr Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious disease specialist at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, helps to clear away the confusion that many of us have with flu and cold.

What is the difference between flu and cold?

The flu (short for influenza) and cold are two different illnesses caused by different viruses.

Both of them share some similar symptoms, but the flu is more dangerous.

This is because the flu can lead to a wide range of severe complications, including pneumonia, multiple organ failure or death.

On the other hand, the common cold usually does not require any specific treatment beyond taking over-the-counter medications to help ease the symptoms.

In complicated cases, the cold may lead to sinus congestion or ear ache.

How can we tell if we have caught a cold or the flu?

The symptoms of flu are often confused with those of the common cold.

Cold symptoms usually appear gradually. They include:

Runny or stuffy nose

Sore throat

Cough

Flu symptoms can occur suddenly. Some people will get all the symptoms below while others might experience only a few:

Fever of 38 to 40 deg C

Headaches

Body aches

Chills

Weakness and fatigue

Diarrhoea or vomiting (more common in children)

Here is a table of comparison of the symptoms:

Flu Cold Fever (common, but not in everyone)

Headaches (common)

Body aches (common)

Chills (common)

Weakness and fatigue (common)

Cough (common)

Sore throat (sometimes)

Runny or stuffy nose (sometimes)

Sneezing (sometimes)

Diarrhoea or vomiting (more common in children) Runny or stuffy nose (common)

Sore throat (common)

Sneezing (common)

Weakness and fatigue (common)

Cough (mild/moderate)

Body aches (mild)

Fever (uncommon)

Headache (uncommon)

Why is the flu dangerous?

Many people think the flu is just a bad cold or a minor illness that does not have any serious consequences.

In reality, the flu is a threat to the society and can cause a wide range of severe complications, which, in some cases, can be deadly. These can include:

Inflammation of the brain, the heart, or the muscle

Blood poisoning

Worsening of existing health problems, such as asthma

Pneumonia

Multiple organ failure

Globally, the flu affects 5 to 10 per cent of adults and 20 to 30 per cent of children. Global influenza pandemics have led to a staggering number of deaths. For example, the swine flu (H1N1) caused about 200,000 deaths in 2009.

Singapore typically has two peak flu seasons every year — from May to July, and from November to January. The seasonal flu could be caused by any of these four strains of viruses:

Influenza Type A (H1N1 and H3N2)

Influenza Type B (Yamagata and Victoria)

In 2017, about 64 per cent of patients with influenza-like symptoms in Singapore were tested positive for flu viruses during the peak season.

Are there people with a higher risk of getting complications from the flu?

Flu is highly contagious and can impact people of all ages. But some people have a higher risk of complications from the flu. They include:

The elderly (aged 65 and above)

Young children (aged below five, especially those aged below two)

Pregnant women

People with chronic medical conditions (such as heart, respiratory, kidney or liver diseases)

People with weakened immune systems (such as HIV infection or those receiving steroids)

Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

How can we protect ourselves and our loved ones from flu?

The flu is a contagious illness that transmits easily from person to person.

The virus spreads mainly by the droplets produced when the patient coughs, sneezes or talks. It can also spread indirectly when a person touches a surface with flu viruses on it and then touches his nose or mouth.

Young children and the elderly are at a higher risk when they come in close contact with someone who has the flu.

Vaccination is an effective way to protect yourself and your loved ones from flu viruses.

If you have the flu, you should avoid infecting others by staying at home and reducing contact with others till you recover. You should also stop the spread of the virus by washing your hands frequently and wearing a mask.

Antiviral treatment is available for the flu. This can help decrease the symptoms and viral shedding, which in turn can help you protect your loved ones.

When should we consult a doctor?

The earlier you seek treatment, the better. If you feel ill with some or all of the flu symptoms listed above and you suspect the flu, see your doctor as soon as possible, preferably within 48 hours, to confirm a diagnosis.

Early diagnosis and treatment can protect you from the flu and its complications. Your doctor may prescribe treatments such as antiviral flu medications, which can help stop the flu virus from multiplying in your body.

Such medications can help to lessen the severity of flu symptoms, cut down the duration of the illness, lower the risk of complications that can lead to serious health problems, and reduce the spread of the virus to close contacts.

To learn more about the flu, head to www.conflusion.com.sg