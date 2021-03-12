Why “not sharing” is the new “caring”

To say that the COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed the way people lived is an understatement.

In some countries like Thailand, however, life as people know it has resumed – albeit with social distancing measures in place, and behavioural adjustments. This is thanks to a combination of successful government measures and a collective national determination to live responsibly.

Even revellers and brands that are part of the country’s famed party scene have stepped up to do their part.



This “no-sharing” bucket allows for responsible drinking and partying, while still retaining much of the sharing spirit that has been emblematic of the Thai party scene. PHOTO: SANGSOM



A whole new partying experience

Notably, the way people consume alcohol looks set to change.

Previously, at iconic events such as the Full Moon Party – a favourite of boisterous backpackers which counts Koh Phangan’s Haad Rin Beach as its ancestral home – it was common to see revellers sipping from colourful alcoholic ‘sharing buckets’. These usually contained hard liquor such as a local rum, Red Bull, mixers and ice. Half a dozen or more party-goers would share the beverage from different straws.

In these post-Covid times, however, this lauded ritual is no longer acceptable behaviour, especially in countries like Thailand where the containment of the pandemic has been largely successful, and any deviation from responsible measures would be frowned upon.

This has led the makers of Thai rum brand SangSom to step up and reshape the way people consume these Sharing Buckets, while still embracing Thailand’s unique partying culture.



SangSom’s redesigned alcoholic bucket features a special lid design that lets party-goers twist and turn to mark their own initials. PHOTO: SANGSOM



Drinking with a difference

Dubbed the ‘Bucket For 1’, SangSom’s redesigned alcoholic bucket features a special lid design that lets party-goers twist and turn to mark their own initials, so there’s no mistaking your bucket for someone else’s.

In the wake of the new normal, this clever, “no-sharing” bucket allows for responsible drinking and partying, while still retaining much of the sharing spirit that has been emblematic of the Thai party scene. A revolutionary new way of having drinks, it is available at concerts, events or parties hosted by SangSom.

“Sharing is not caring anymore,” says the brand’s spokesperson. Rather, it’s a mindset that we could move one step closer back to pre-pandemic days – should more people around the world adopt the same practice.

In the meantime, SangSom wants party-goers in Thailand to still enjoy themselves while taking care to not share.

Connect with SangSom here. To find out more, watch now.