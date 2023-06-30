Clean, quiet and highly efficient: This Swedish firm’s EV construction machines are the first of its kind in Singapore

The ECR25 electric excavator and the L25 electric wheel loader specifications are nearly identical to their diesel counterparts, according to Volvo CE. Both machines share the same specifications, except that the electric versions have marginally higher operating weights, while the ECR25 electric excavator has a slight increase in continuous motor power.

In addition, electric machines deliver instant torque at the push of a button, while diesel machines take little more time to respond. The batteries of these machines can also handle up to 2500 charge cycles and will provide up to six to eight hours depending on work on a full charge.

“Thanks to our electric machine’s inbuilt stop-start system, they consume almost no energy while in idle mode, unlike diesel machines. This results in significant energy savings. While they have a slightly higher operating weight than their diesel equivalents, the electric machines also deliver more continuous motor power,” adds Mr Muralidharan.

Recognising that customers may lack the time or knowledge for responsible battery disposal, Volvo CE offers a convenient and sustainable solution. Through their partnership with a Singapore-based firm, Volvo CE will ensure end-of-life batteries are disposed of in accordance with local regulations. By simply returning spent batteries to Volvo CE’s local partner, customers can contribute to sustainability without the associated hassle.

Investing for a greener future

Like electric cars, Volvo CE’s equipment requires a charging point to fill up their batteries. As such, new owners of Volvo CE’s equipment will have to make some adjustments in the way they work. For instance, charging their machines instead of refuelling them.

“Users don’t have to take machines to commercial charging stations for recharge. There is generally 220V power supply across most construction sites, and this facilitates overnight charging by simply plugging directly into the grid. In addition, there are standalone fast chargers for the machines and these connect to the 415V power supply that is also found at most construction sites and can deliver Fast Charging,” says Mr R Ramarajan, product services and product marketing (excavators and road) of region asia for Volvo CE.

“The fast chargers are compact and can be quickly installed/decommissioned onsite by qualified electricians. Volvo CE is also currently developing solutions for remote sites, for cases where grid availability is a challenge,” he adds.

The benefits of owning a fleet of EV machines over diesel-powered ones include lower operating costs, as recharging the machines with electricity is cheaper than filling them with diesel. EV machines also require less maintenance than diesel equivalents as there are fewer moving parts than a combustion engine machine.

And while the machines may take some getting used to operating, Volvo CE’s machines come with highly-trained customer service and after-sales care, ensuring that its customers’ investments are well looked after.