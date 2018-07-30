Visit Gu Ma Jia for a 'home-cooked' treat

Craving delicious Assam Fish Head but with that incomparable home-cooked taste? Look no further than Gu Ma Jia (姑妈家), a gem of a restaurant located at 45 Tai Thong Crescent, Sennett Estate.

The dish sees tender and juicy fish complemented by the restaurant’s signature spicy and sour Assam-blend gravy. Even drizzled with the flavorful curry, one can still taste the freshness of the snapper fish used, making for an unforgettable meal.

It recently helped Gu Ma Jia clinch a Top 3 placing at the Singapore Food Masters 2017, which was contested by 100 restaurants from across Singapore. Prior to this award, Gu Ma Jia was also named one of the Food Fest Top 10 Favourite Restaurants in 2010 and 2013.

The Signature Assam Fish Head is far from the only outstanding dish to be found at Gu Ma Jia, which Madam Chan Mei Yan – known affectionately to staff and guests alike as Gu Ma (or aunt) – established in November 2009 to allow families to bond over delicious meals from her home recipes. Other well-loved dishes include the Homemade Yam Ring with Pork Ribs, Siam Style Hot Plate Prawn and Ubin Lala Bee Hoon.

The latter dish calls to mind Gu Ma’s beginnings growing up on Pulau Ubin with its abundant seafood. The young Gu Ma would handpick fresh seafood – with her favorite being oysters she would find along a bridge near her home – and

bring these home to cook for her siblings.

She has continued to pursue her culinary passion in the decades that followed, initially with a food stall selling chicken rice and wanton noodles, and also a restaurant in Shanghai selling home-cooked food. Today, she is ably supported at Gu Ma Jia by her head chef, Chef Yap Geok Loong, who brings over 20 years of culinary experience

specializing in Chinese dishes in both Singapore and Malaysia.

With an emphasis on fresh ingredients, the creative duo are ever experimenting at the stove, modifying home-cooked flavors as they look to continue surprising their ever-growing fan base.

Please call +65 6285 2023 to make a reservation or visit www.gumajia.com.sg for more information. The restaurant is open from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm and 5.30 pm to 9.00 pm on weekdays, and 11.00 am to 9.15 pm on weekends and public holidays.

100 LUCKY SPH DIRECT SUBSCRIBERS WILL WALK AWAY WITH $50 CASH VOUCHERS EACH. TO TAKE PART IN THIS EXCLUSIVE GIVEAWAY, FOLLOW THESE EASY STEPS:

1. Download the SPH Rewards app.

2. Look out for the Rewards section.

3. Save the deal to your e-wallet

4. Press the "Go to Website" button on

the "Details" page and fill up the contest form.

*Terms and conditions apply