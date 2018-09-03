Usher in the Mid-Autumn Festival with these limited edition mooncakes

Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival this year by debuting new mooncake flavours and limited edition gift sets by the hotel’s fine dining Chinese restaurant, Shang Palace, that also serves authentic Cantonese cuisine.

Available for the first time in Singapore is Shangri-La’s Signature Mini Baked Custard with Bird’s Nest, a delectable creation by executive chef, Mok Kit Keung. Chef Mok has 35 years of culinary experience in traditional Cantonese cuisine under his belt and previously led the Michelin-starred Shang Palace in Kowloon Shangri-La, Hong Kong. You can savour these much sought-after mooncakes at just $118 per box.

Other new flavours can be found in the Mini Eight Treasures Gift Set. For just $88 per box, you can whet your palette with these two new creations: Chocolate with Assorted Nuts, and Salted Taro with Red Bean and Almond. The former has a rich chocolate filling with an assortment of nuts for an addictive crunchy texture while the latter is bursting with a unique flavour from the mix of salted taro and red beans.

For the more health-conscious consumers, the Four Treasures Gift Set, $78 per box, features four traditional hand-crafted mooncakes that has lower sugar content. The flavours are Reduced Sugar White Lotus Seed Paste with Double Yolk, Reduced Sugar White Lotus Seed Paste with Single Yolk, Reduced Sugar Plain White Lotus Paste and Mixed Nuts with Chicken Ham.

These exquisite premium mooncakes are packaged in elegant boxes with intricate designs and they are in Royal Red and Champagne Gold colours, making them perfect for gift-giving as well. These limited edition gift sets are available from now till 24 September 2018 and you may place your order at the lobby of Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore, Shang Palace or at the pop-up counters at these shopping malls – Ngee Ann City, VivoCity, Parkway Parade, Jurong Point, NEX, Suntec City and Chevron House.

SPH Subscribers can enjoy a 15% discount off Shangri-La's signature mini baked custard with bird's nest mooncakes and 20% off all other mooncake flavours. Simply quote ‘SPH Rewards’ upon purchase at the hotel lobby. Alternatively, you may call 6213 4511/4473, send an email to shangpalace.sls@shangrila.com or visit https://slsfestive.oddle.me/ for orders and inquiries.