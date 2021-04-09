Unicorn float, optional: Where to unwind in a private pool villa, on Batman's yacht, or with cocktails by the beach

With overseas travel still out of the question, satisfy your wanderlust with a stress-shedding trip to Sentosa Island that has everything you need for a rejuvenating getaway from the grind.

#MakeTime for that long-awaited holiday by decompressing with your best buddies, or rekindling the flame in your relationship without the kids in tow.

Whether you love seeking a thrill (Sentosa is packed with exhilarating attractions that will excite even the most seasoned adrenaline junkies), or prefer lounging leisurely at the pool or beach, the island’s fantastic array of activities will cater to every taste and preference.

To inspire your Sentosa holiday, we’ve highlighted seven must-try activities and novel experiences for an unforgettable time (special deals included!), and help you make good use of your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers, to boot.

Pamper yourselves silly with a luxurious staycation

Kick-start your getaway by checking into Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa, an idyllic retreat in a lush tropical rainforest setting where you can truly relax (see Exhibit Gurmit, below) and reconnect in privacy.

The heritage resort’s beautiful colonial-style accommodations allow you to step back in time, where you can dip in your own private pool, or lounge by one of the three outdoor swimming pools, such as the DreamPool with a cascading waterfall and the Larkhill Terrace Pool, an infinity pool with impeccable views of the South China Sea (exclusive to guests of Larkhill Terrace Suites).



Enjoy a well-deserved break from hectic city life at this tropical luxury retreat overlooking breathtaking views of the sea. PHOTO: AMARA SANCTUARY RESORT SENTOSA



Unwind by the pool and chitchat with friends or spend a romantic evening with your partner, where you may even catch a glimpse of the hotel’s resident peacocks strutting about. Couples can even consider renewing your vows in a fairytale setting at the Glass Pavilion, confirming Amara Sanctuary Resort’s status as one of Singapore’s most romantic hotels.

The resort also puts you a stone’s throw away from the island’s many attractions, including Palawan Beach and Madame Tussauds, so you’ll never be bored.

Where: Larkhill Road, Sentosa Island, Singapore 099394

Tel: 6825-3888

Email: sentosa@amarasanctuary.com

Website: www.sentosa.com.sg/en/places-to-stay/amara-sanctuary-resort-sentosa/

Wine, dine and catch the sunset on Asia’s only Tall Ship

For an unforgettable date night or intimate gathering with your closest pals, set your compass for the Royal Albatross and enjoy the rare experience of dining aboard this historic sailing yacht. In fact, as Gurmit later learns from the ship’s captain, the luxury vessel also appeared in The Dark Knight (2008), as Bruce Wayne’s private yacht!

Whether you’re celebrating an anniversary, a group birthday shindig, or planning to pop the question, the yacht offers various special packages carefully curated to give you and your loved ones a most memorable experience.



Set sail on an adventure around Singapore's coast on board Asia's only luxury super yacht. PHOTO: ROYAL ALBATROSS



A sunset sail or romantic dinner cruise takes you around Sentosa Island, with spectacular 360-degree views of the coastline, picturesque Southern Islands and city skyline in the distance. It’s one of the best vantage points to watch the sunset, with plenty of opportunities to snap coveted golden hour photos!

And if you’ve made a mess of things with your SO, you can make it up big time with the Royal Albatross’ “I’m Sorry” apology package that’ll calm the waters in no time.



Royal Albatross features a variety of cruises from romantic sunset dinner cruises to educational breakfast cruises where you'll get to learn about Singapore's maritime history, and even dog cruises where you can bring your furkids too. PHOTO: ROYAL ALBATROSS



Feeling adventurous? Make like a pirate and try the Mast Climb, where you get to scale the 21m-tall mast under the guidance of an experienced crew. Savvy?

Where: 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269

Tel: 9350-7475

Opening hours: 9am to 6pm daily

Ticketing details: From $208.65 per adult for a sunset sail dinner cruise

Email: reservations@tallship.com.sg

Website: www.sentosa.com.sg/en/things-to-do/attractions/royal-albatross-super-yacht/

Venture to the lesser-known nature trails of Sentosa

Nature lovers, put on your hiking shoes and make a beeline for the Mount Imbiah Nature Trail. This tranquil walking trail through the jungle is one of the island’s best-kept secrets, and is home to some unique species of plants and animals (as Gurmit soon discovers).

Your trek begins at Sentosa Nature Discovery, an old monorail station that has been converted into a gallery, complete with interactive exhibits and an introduction to the eight different types of habitats found on the island.



Take a walk on the tranquil side of Sentosa at this nature trail with interactive exhibits, sculptures and a scenic look-out point. PHOTO: SENTOSA NATURE DISCOVERY



Then, head out onto the elevated boardwalk (once a monorail track!) and get up close to Sentosa’s tropical rainforest, from heritage trees and flowers to beautiful butterflies and wild cockatoos.

Don’t forget to stop by the Geology Gallery for a deep dive into the formation of Sentosa Island itself – see rock samples, fossils and a unique 3D topographic map that offers incredible geological facts.

Where: 40 Imbiah Road, Singapore 099702

Tel: 1800-736-8672

Opening hours: 9am to 5pm daily

Ticketing details: Free admission

Email: nature@sentosa.com.sg

Website: www.sentosa.com.sg/en/things-to-do/attractions/sentosa-nature-discovery/

Bask in the sun with a cocktail in hand

Live your best Hawaiian-style island life at Ola Beach Club located on sun-soaked Siloso Beach. Here, you can channel your inner Baywatch lifeguard like Gurmit, work on your tan and enjoy seaside dining – ideal for a lazy lunch or weekend brunch away from screaming kids.

Lounge in your own ‘gram-worthy beachside cabana, while feasting on hearty Hawaiian-inspired nosh such as Ahi Poke, Kalua Pork Pizza and Loco Moco, then unwind with your favourite book in one hand and a refreshing pina colada or Tiki cocktail in the other as you soak up some precious vitamin D.



The sun, sand and sea awaits at Ola Beach Club, which packs plenty of breezy beach vibes reminiscent of Hawaii. PHOTO: OLA BEACH CLUB



Cool off with a dip in the pool or the sea, before catching gorgeous, unobscured views of the sun setting on the horizon.

There’s a minimum spend on F&B of $50 for single sunbeds and $100 for double sunbeds, for four hours’ use.

Where: 46 Siloso Beach Walk, Singapore 099005

Tel: 6250-6978

Opening hours: 11am to 8pm (Mondays to Thursdays); 11am to 10pm (Fridays); 10am to 10pm (Saturdays); 10am to 9pm (Sundays)

Email: aloha@olabeachclub.com

Website: www.sentosa.com.sg/en/things-to-do/dining/ola-beach-club/

Get the adrenaline pumping as you battle dinosaurs

Dive into the wonders of virtual reality at HeadRock VR, Singapore’s first VR theme park with 11 action-packed experiences to choose from.



Experience the thrills of virtual reality at HeadRock VR, one of the biggest VR theme parks in South-east Asia. PHOTO: HEADROCK VR



Simply put on a headset and you’ll be instantly transported to a different world, from bumpy boat rides through a dinosaur-infested jungle, to heart-pumping dogsled escapades across a snowy mountain landscape, complete with chilly real-life wind effects!

Each attraction is designed to give you an immersive experience and challenge your boundaries, without putting your squad in any real danger. Feel that glorious adrenaline rush as you battle a zombie horde, test your courage in the Horror Room and try not to look down as you attempt to defuse a bomb atop a skyscraper.



Saddle up because you're in for the ultimate jungle rafting ride through rapids. PHOTO: HEADROCK VR



Love arcade games like Dance Dance Revolution? Try your hand at Beat Saber, where you have to slash beats to the rhythm and dodge obstacle blocks that come flying towards you.

Where: 26 Sentosa Gateway, #01-38/39, Singapore 098138

Tel: 6963-4127

Opening hours: 11am to 7pm (Thursdays to Tuesdays, last entry at 6pm), closed on Wednesdays

Ticketing details: $58 for 2 people (includes any three rides and two commemorative photographs). Reserve your slot here after purchasing your ticket. All tickets or packages redeemed using SRV vouchers must be used by June 27, 2021

Email: info@headrockvr.sg

Website: www.sentosa.com.sg/en/things-to-do/attractions/headrock-vr/

Slip and slide on a giant inflatable playground in the sea

Round up your adventure-loving friends for a splashing good time at HydroDash, Singapore’s first floating aqua park at Palawan Beach.



Grab your squad and climb, slide and leap your way through HydroDash, Singapore's very first floating obstacle course. PHOTO: HYDRODASH



This enormous inflatable obstacle course is split into four sections, each with increasing difficulty levels that will put your balance and agility to the test ⁠– Wipeout style.

More on this topic Related Story School holiday plans sorted: Battle sea dragons, play action hero and staycay by the beach

See who can swing across the monkey bars fastest, take a leap of faith at the 3m-tall Springboard, bounce to your heart’s content on the trampolines, and conquer the Action Tower before taking an exhilarating slide down.



The aqua park has various levels of difficulty, so both kids and kidults will be comfortable navigating the floating obstacles. PHOTO: HYDRODASH



Be sure to arrive at least 30 minutes before your session for a compulsory safety briefing and life vest fitting.

Where: Palawan Beach, Singapore 098498

Tel: 9783-7549

Opening hours: 12pm to 6pm (weekdays), 10am to 7pm (weekends, public holidays & school holidays)

Ticketing details: $18 per hour for individuals aged 7 years and above; or $60 per hour for a group of four

Email: hydrodash@palawan.com.sg

Website: www.sentosa.com.sg/en/things-to-do/attractions/hydrodash/

Snap selfies with top Korean celebs

Strike your best pose at Madame Tussauds Singapore, the famous wax museum where you and your friends can indulge in some imaginative play alongside Hollywood A-listers, pop culture icons and historical leaders, from Taylor Swift to the Queen.



Here's your chance to get up close and personal with your stars. PHOTO: MADAME TUSSAUDS SINGAPORE



And if the circuit breaker period sucked you into the world of K-dramas, the museum’s new K-Wave zone will transport you to Korea, complete with a beautiful cherry blossom tree and hanoks (traditional Korean houses from the Joseon dynasty). Bring along a fellow K-drama addict and “meet” top Hallyu stars Lee Min Ho, Kim Woo-bin, Bae Suzy and Song Seung-heon on the red carpet!



Say annyeong haseyo to Lee Min Ho, the newest celeb to grace the K-Wave zone at Madame Tussauds Singapore. PHOTO: MADAME TUSSAUDS SINGAPORE



Other highlights include the Marvel Universe 4D, where superhero enthusiasts can watch your favourite Avengers come to life on screen and pose with Iron Man and Spider-Man, as well as the Spirit of Singapore boat ride, a fantastical multi-sensory experience that pays tribute to our nation’s rich culture and heritage.

Where: 40 Imbiah Road, Imbiah Lookout, Sentosa Singapore 099700

Tel: 6715-4000

Opening hours: 11am to 7pm (Thursdays to Mondays, last entry at 6pm); closed Tuesdays and Wednesday

Ticketing details: $30 per adult for a 5-in-1 experience and one digital photo souvenir. Reserve your slot here after purchasing your ticket.

Email: enquiry@madame-tussauds.com

Website: www.sentosa.com.sg/en/things-to-do/attractions/madame-tussauds-singapore/

In partnership with Sentosa™