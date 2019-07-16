Turn your staycation dreams into reality with Concorde Hotel

Concorde Hotel Singapore is a home away from home right along Orchard Road, offering guests easy access to a wide selection of amenities, food and retail therapy. It is excellently located - just a stone’s throw away from Singapore’s main shopping district, the historical Fort Canning Park and in between Somerset and Dhoby Ghaut MRT stations.



Concorde Hotel Singapore has an exclusive promotion for SPH Rewards members. Enjoy the modern facilities of their recently-revamped Deluxe Balcony Rooms, which come with a private balcony and comfortable patio furniture, making it the perfect place to unwind for your well-deserved break.



Experience their exceptional hospitality for just $218++ for a weekday booking and $198++ for a weekend booking, which includes breakfast for 2. You will even receive food and beverage credit worth $20 nett per room per night, 15% off food and beverage at the Hard Rock Cafe, 10% off regular merchandise items at the Rock Shop, $10 off all massage therapies at Orchard Point Natureland and many other perks! Simply use the access code “SPH” to book your stay here. This promotion is valid for bookings made from 21 July till 31 December 2019, and for stays during the same period.