Trace the origins of taste with a new dining experience

Shangri-La Hotel Singapore invites diners to embark on a culinary journey at the hotel’s new dining concept, Origin Grill & Bar. Located at the lobby, Origin Grill’s delectable menu is inspired by the origin of flavours, travel, as well as Singapore’s rich history of trade, colonial influences and tropical splendour. The restaurant’s chefs craft dishes and drinks using only the freshest ingredients sourced from South East Asia and the surrounding regions.

Helmed by acclaimed Australian chef Heidi Flanagan, Origin Grill features a mouth-watering selection of courses such as line-caught sustainable seafood from marine-certified coasts and bespoke beef options. Diners can choose from a list of customised cuts that include a 300-day grain-fed Rangers Valley Black Market Angus from Australia and an award-winning 500-day Japanese diet-fed Shiro Kin wagyu.

Just adjacent to the Grill is the Origin Bar which serves up a wide range of drinks including a special selection of cocktails inspired by the five key districts of Singapore namely Orchard, Chinatown, Little India, Boat Quay and Marina Bay. Bar manager, Adam Bursik, concocted each cocktail to reflect the colours, flavours and historical anecdotes of these areas. For example, Leaf the Curry, which is an ode to Little India, is a tart-sweet rum cocktail with curry leaf, tamarind and green cardamom. Wine and mocktails are available as well.

To make dining at Origin Grill & Bar an even more experiential occasion, the bar and restaurant is designed to evoke the romance and nostalgia of travelling by train. The bar is shaped like a train ticketing box framed with silk, velvet curtains and at the foyer, a moving mechanical objet d’art calls to mind a train track in motion. So let your taste buds take you on a journey at this exciting new dining concept. Executive set lunches are also available and in the spirit of adventure, this menu changes every week to keep your palette intrigued.

FROM NOW TILL 30 NOVEMBER 2018, SPH SUBSCRIBERS GET A COMPLIMENTARY GLASS OF SPARKLING WINE WITH EVERY SET LUNCH ORDERED AT ORIGIN GRILL. SIMPLY FLASH THIS DEAL IN YOUR SPH REWARDS APP TO ENJOY THIS PROMOTION.

For reservations and further information, guests may call 6213 4595 or send an email to origingrill.sls@shangri-la.com for the restaurant and originbar.sls@shangri-la.com for the bar. Origin Grill is open for lunch (from 12.00pm to 2.30pm) and for dinner (from 6.00pm to 10.30pm), seven days a week. Origin Bar is open from 5.00pm to 1.00am from Sunday to Thursday, and from 5.00pm to 2.00am on Friday and Saturday.