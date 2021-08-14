This key ingredient can help you cope with your body’s changes as you grow older

Some things, like fine wine, become better with time. Our health, on the other hand, doesn't always fare as well with age.

Now is a good time to take the right steps to cope with the changes that come with ageing, such as cardiovascular issues and a weakening immunity, so that we can live life to the fullest.

Good nutrition has been identified as an important factor when it comes to ageing gracefully and healthily. An example of this is Okinawa, where the residents live the longest and have a lower risk of age-associated diseases, thanks to their diet.



Undaria pinnatifida, also known as seaweed, has been used in traditional medicine and remedies for centuries. PHOTO: MARINOVA PTY LTD



A key component? Undaria pinnatifida, better known as wakame.

It may appear unassuming but this subtly sweet, crunchy accompaniment for soups and salads on many dining tables in East Asia contains fucoidan, a unique, health-enhancing nutraceutical compound for living and ageing well.

Since 1,200 BC, Japan, China, South America and Europe have been using seaweed – and, in turn, fucoidan – in traditional medicines and remedies. It wasn’t until 1913 that Swedish scientists were able to elevate the status of fucoidan to a nutraceutical, thanks to its fucose-rich polysaccharides and other powerful, active components. Since then, there has been constant research into the benefits of fucoidan:

It boosts your immunity

Keeping our natural immune system functioning at its optimum level has become more important than ever. Unfortunately, the body’s defence system tends to weaken with age. Slower to respond, a compromised immune system can increase the risk of sickness and inflammatory conditions.

Numerous studies have shown that fucoidan supports the body’s immune system, thanks to an intriguing property that blocks the attachment of harmful viruses and bacteria to healthy cells, and helps prevent infections from setting in.

Simultaneously, fucoidan also works to promote necessary immune responses and has been effective as a complement to the effects of vaccinations. A 2009 study conducted in Osaka, Japan, showed that Mekabu fucoidan increased antibody concentrations and in turn, enhanced immune responses to the seasonal influenza vaccine in 70 volunteers over 60 years of age. This is especially important for preventing infections and serious conditions such as pneumonia among the growing population of immunocompromised elderly in developed countries.

It supports heart and metabolic health

Age can affect every part of the body, and especially your heart. Those aged 65 and older are more likely to develop heart disease and heart failure and suffer a heart attack, or have a stroke, due to the age-related stiffening of the heart walls or the build-up of fatty deposits in arterial walls over the years. This causes the cardiac muscle tissue or myocardium to weaken or become damaged and raises blood pressure.

Those looking to improve their cardiovascular and metabolic health can potentially benefit from fucoidan’s protective properties. It has shown to decrease diastolic blood pressure and LDL cholesterol (also known as “bad” cholesterol) concentrations while increasing insulin secretion and insulin resistance. Additionally, its anti-clotting properties can help to promote a healthy circulatory system.

It improves cognitive and physical functions

Forgetfulness is seen as a normal part of ageing. Research indicates that the brain’s capacity for memory, reasoning and comprehension skills can start declining as early as age 45.

Older folks wanting to improve their short-term memory may want to tap into fucoidan’s antioxidant properties as well. A 2018 study has indicated its neuroprotective and antioxidant potential. Senior subjects in the study showed improvements in cognitive and physical functions, thanks to fucoidan’s stimulation of the necessary components that protect motor neurons and maintain neuromuscular integrity.

It helps to maintain a youthful appearance and a healthier gut

After the age of 20, we produce about 1 per cent less collagen in the skin every year. This, along with UV and environmental damage, can exacerbate the signs of ageing, causing the skin to become thinner, fragile and more prone to wrinkles.

Fucoidan, which has anti-inflammatory properties, has been shown to improve overall skin health as it boosts elasticity and hydration and reduces age spots, redness and wrinkles. These properties extend to the rest of the body as well, and particularly in areas experiencing age-related fatigue or health issues.

This includes the ever-important stomach and gut (intestines) that are integral parts of our daily nutrient uptake, immune functions and overall health. Research shows that fucoidan stimulates antimicrobial peptides in the gut as well as inhibiting the production of key pro-inflammatory biomarkers that can cause acute and chronic gut conditions.

Australian natural health company Max Biocare has harnessed the multiple benefits of fucoidan in a convenient, vegetarian friendly capsule supplement, Maxucosa®, containing Maritech® fucoidan, which is the only extract form certified by ACO (Australian Certified organic), is non-GMO and ICCV Halal-certified.

To best reap the benefits of fucoidan, Maxucosa® uses only Undaria pinnatifida produced in the pristine region of Tasmania, Australia. Maxucosa® uses fucoidan extracted with the proprietary Maritech® solvent-free method, which preserves the natural structure and integrity of the fucoidan molecule. Not all fucoidan is created equal: check out this video to see how Maritech®1 is manufactured and review the list of the scientific research that has been done on this material.

Easy to consume, Maxucosa® efficiently delivers many defences against those pesky, age-related health issues.

Besides promoting a well-balanced, healthier lifestyle that includes keeping active and eating well, nutraceuticals like Maxucosa® could go a long way to boosting our immune responses and well-being, so that we will have the strength and confidence to live well and age gracefully.

Maxucosa® is available online on maxbiocare-sg.com, KrisShop, Lazada and Natural Medicine Shop.

1 Maritech® is a registered trademark of Marinova of Pty Ltd