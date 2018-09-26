The unique blend

Coffee; a beverage loved (and needed) by many, is undoubtedly one of the most consumed beverages in the world. International Coffee Day is a global celebration of coffee’s journey from the farm to that cup of strong aromatic brew

and aims to raise awareness for sustainable coffee cultivation and fair trade practices. Illy prides itself as a quality provider of the essential daily brew, sourcing only from sustainably cultivated coffee beans to enhance your coffee experience.

The illy blend comprises of nine distinct highest order Arabica beans spanning from four continents, purchased directly from the growers who nurtured them. It is perfectly balanced, with a distinct taste and aroma, meticulously and expertly blended, with the distinct characteristics and freshness of the beans preserved through pressurized packaging.

Made from 100% Arabica beans, illy’s Arabica Whole Bean selection is specially calibrated to enhance the natural aromatic notes and flavour profile of each Arabica: the floral notes from Ethiopia, chocolate notes from Guatemala, caramel from Brazil and fruity notes from Colombia. Further upping the coffee experience is the knowledge that illy’s

coffee is reproduced from beans sourced from sustainably grown Arabica coffee, making each cuppa truly enjoyable and guilt free.

Illy’s new Arabica Selection Whole Bean Brasile single origin coffee captures the unique flavour notes of Brazilian coffee beans; intense, full flavoured with notes of caramel embodied within. For those who prefer their coffee light with floral notes, illy’s Arabica Selection Whole Bean Ethiopia is of delicate intensity, aromatic, tinged with gentle notes of jasmine.

In celebration of International Coffee Day, illy will be giving away 8 sets of espresso machine in a limited edition shade of black (worth $589), a tin of 21 capsules (worth SG$24.50) and a 30% discount voucher (only valid for illy products at the illy showroom). Stylish and efficient, this espresso machine is perfect for the modern coffee drinker.

To take part in this exclusive giveaway, follow these easy steps:

1) Download the SPH Rewards app

2) Look for the Rewards section

3) Save this deal to your e-wallet

4) Press the "Go to Website" button on the "Details" page and fill up the contest form.

Terms and conditions apply.