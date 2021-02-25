The one place to live

Property in Singapore, seen as a safe haven asset, has proven to be resilient in the face of various challenges over the years.

Yet, not all properties are created the same.

The most exciting and prized location remains Marina Bay – a sparkling showcase of how far the nation has come and how much further it can go.

Occupying prime position in the heart of this coveted business and lifestyle precinct is Marina One, a remarkable 3.67 million sq ft integrated development.

Developed as part of a historic joint venture between Malaysia’s Khazanah Nasional Berhad and Singapore’s Temasek Holdings, Marina One raises the bar for sustainable integrated living, comprising luxury residences, retail and Grade A offices in one incredible location.

First-mover advantage

As exceptional as the nation’s development has been, Singapore is a city that never rests on its laurels, and is always planning ahead. Marina One Residences is perfectly positioned to reap the wealth of benefits from at least two of the country’s future transformations.

The first is the rejuvenation of the Central area, a plan which provides for more housing in the Central Business District and Marina Bay areas to accommodate a wider diversity of uses and vibrant lifestyle possibilities.

Better connectivity and an enhanced public realm will also help anchor Marina Bay as a dynamic 24/7 downtown and global financial hub.

The second transformation is the development of the Greater Southern Waterfront, which extends from Pasir Panjang to Marina East, transforming the 30-kilometre Southern coastline into a new major gateway and location for urban living.

Both schemes put owners of Marina One Residences in a great position to enjoy future price enhancements.

“There are many projects out there, but this one is so unique because it’s near Gardens by the Bay, Marina Bay Sands, the waterfront area and the future Greater Southern Waterfront, which is six times the size of Marina Bay,” says Kelvin Fong, executive director, PropNex Realty. “What do you think the price will be in time to come? I think this is something all investors should look at.”

Prestigious address

Marina Bay is a globally renowned district that is synonymous with the modernity and beauty of the city state. It is no wonder that Marina One is also the choice address for a wide variety of Fortune 500 companies.

These include social media giant Facebook, ride-hailing platform Grab, professional services network PwC, Swiss private bank Julius Baer, financial products and services firm Prudential, oil giant BP Global and Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

Their presence and the continued demand for space in Marina One is testimony to the draw of everything Marina One has to offer.

Excellent value at current pricing

Given its unique location and international prominence, Marina One Residences offers investors good value for money.

Indeed, it has been noted that prices at the development compare favourably against projects at less coveted or glamorous addresses.

This is especially so when one considers the many other strong attributes of Marina One Residences. These attributes include the fact that Marina One is flanked by two parks (Marina Station Square and Central Linear Park); located next to the Marina Bay, Downtown and the upcoming Shenton Way MRT stations; and served by four MRT lines (North-South, Circle, Downtown and upcoming Thomson-East Coast lines).

It is also connected to Raffles Place via a future underground pedestrian link; is a mere seven-minute walk to Marina Bay Sands and other world class attractions; and offers excellent views of the city skyline, sea and Gardens by the Bay.

“Marina One Residences is a one-stop integrated development with everything in place, and that’s a key factor because it’s not easy to find such a big development in this location where people can live, work and play,” says Mr Fong. “The best thing about this is that in today’s market, its prices are very attractive.”

Truly, Marina One Residences is unsurpassed in its combination of location, amenities, connectivity, vistas, glamour and intrinsic value.

More space to work from home

Given that the work-from-home (WFH) culture is likely to be a permanent fixture going forward, Marina One Residences’ one-bedroom units are particularly good options for working singles or young couples. Based on the same unit type, these homes are comparably larger than those in other developments, making them comfortable for both work and relaxation.

Other layouts available in the development include 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom as well as penthouse units. The majority of the 2- and 3-bedders remaining also include a study – an attractive feature that is especially suitable for WFH arrangements.

Add to that Marina One’s “Green Heart”– a 65,000 sq ft biodiversity garden featuring a vast array of lush greenery as well as a 13-metre waterfall – and WFH seems infinitely better already.

Without a doubt, Marina One Residences is the total package, with a promising future that has the potential to turn today’s investment into tomorrow’s rich rewards.

Click here to find out more.