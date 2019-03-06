Old school magic meets the modern world in the epic adventure THE KID WHO WOULD BE KING. Alex (Ashbourne Serkis) thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin (Stewart), take on the wicked enchantress Morgana (Ferguson). With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.

75 lucky subscribers stand to win a pair of invites to catch the movie preview of The Kid Who Would Be King.

Date: Wed, 13 March 2019

Venue: Filmgarde Bugis

Screening Time: 7:10 PM

Rating: PG – Some Violence

To take part in the draw:

1) Download the SPH Rewards app

2) Look for the contest in the “rewards” section to participate.

Terms and conditions apply.