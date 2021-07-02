The future of work in S’pore: No-work weekends and self-planned schedules?

The value of work-life harmony has come under the spotlight this past year as Singaporeans hunkered down and worked from home or adapted to a hybrid working arrangement.

Some thrived with the added flexibility; some have struggled to balance work, leisure and family.

Three members of the Alliance for Action (AfA) on Work-Life Harmony discuss the need for more supportive workplace cultures.

He works on index to help S’poreans relax

At Finnish renewable energy giant Neste, Mr Kavickumar Muruganathan’s team can take two hours from work each week for personal fitness activities, such as a run or walk.

He and his colleagues have been working from home since last February. They can also take group work calls on the go if they are not giving presentations, and Singapore employees get $2,500 each year for their personal use, such as to pay for fitness or personal enrichment classes, or medical bills.

“Work-life harmony is very important to Neste,” says Mr Kavickumar, 33, an Asia Pacific supply chain compliance lead who is married with no children.

“Our chief executive reminds us to spend more time with family and take breaks when necessary, and my supervisor has a strict ‘no work on weekends’ policy. We are also encouraged to say no to additional work if we already have our hands full.”

As Singapore looks at the future of work, the Government has taken steps to increase public awareness of work-life harmony and promote policies to achieve it.

In February, it announced a new Alliance for Action on Work-Life Harmony (AfA on WLH), spearheaded by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF).

The AfA aims to have an army of Work-Life Ambassadors and Communities of Practice, who will fan out to shift attitudes among people and in sectors that have typically found it difficult to implement flexible work arrangements and other work-life harmony policies.

The MOM, NTUC and SNEF also launched a tripartite standard on work-life harmony in April, urging firms to develop employee support schemes and initiatives such as telecommuting, family days and more leave days for those with caregiving responsibilities.

The AfA’s members are crafting recommendations for work-life harmony in several areas. These will be compiled into a report by the end of this year. Mr Kavickumar is leading a team working on a work-life harmony index that would score firms on their policies to support it.

“We hope that this index will create friendly competition among employers, and eventually lead to benchmarks that move the needle on work-life harmony and mental well-being,” says Mr Kavickumar, who joined Neste last year.