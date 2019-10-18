The Fullterton Sydney

When Mr Danial Affandy, who was born with mild intellectual disability, first joined Pan Pacific Singapore, no one could foresee how much he would blossom.

During a recent Special Education (SPED) school visit to the hotel, Mr Danial had to demonstrate what he does as a stewarding trainee, as part of a job observation session. Much to the surprise of his supervisor, the 20-year-old took the initiative to guide the students, picking up brooms and telling them to follow his lead.

This may be the norm at job demonstrations but for Mr Danial, who wasn’t briefed beforehand by his supervisor, it was a huge step towards being more proactive.

Ms Wee Wei Ling, executive director of Asset, Lifestyle & Corporate Social Responsibility at Pan Pacific Hotels Group, recalls Mr Danial’s first days with the organisation. “Danial began helping out in the pastry kitchen in Pan Pacific Singapore last April. He first started working in our staff canteen but has now progressed to taking on more responsibilities in our pastry kitchen. Seeing him now confident enough to take the lead is a gratifying sign that he’s grown on the job.”

Helping its differently-abled staff members gain independence and improve their self-esteem through dignified employment is something Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG) hopes to achieve as part of its inclusive hiring policy.

“Our housekeeping colleague Brenda Tay, who also has an intellectual disability, said she likes her job because she can earn her own keep. And since she joined us in 2017, Brenda has made more effort to look professional and well-groomed at work, even learning how to wear lipstick.

“For many of us, working and rewarding ourselves is a rite of passage. But for people like Danial and Brenda, the barriers to landing a job are much higher because of preconceived notions about what they can or cannot do. An entire ecosystem of supporters — from government aid to initiatives like Company of Good that empower organisations to give back better, down to employers themselves — needs to exist and be willing to discover what they’re capable of,” says Ms Wee.



Ms Wee Wei Ling (left), executive director of Asset, Lifestyle & Corporate Social Responsibility at Pan Pacific Hotels Group, with Brenda Tay, guest services agent (linen/uniform) at Pan Pacific Singapore. PHOTO: PAN PACIFIC HOTELS GROUP



It is the desire to be part of this inspiring ecosystem that led PPHG to consider inclusive hiring as a means to fulfil a business need in the manpower-scarce hospitality industry.

In 2014, the organisation adopted a structured approach to inclusive hiring, including offering internships to final-year SPED school students, as well as partnering with SG Enable in 2017 to provide a school-to-work transition programme for SPED school graduates called Project IN.

Participants first undergo two months of training with SG Enable before being attached to PPHG for the next nine months. A job coach is present to support them daily, as well as a buddy who will show them the ropes and ease them into social situations until they are comfortable enough to go solo.

With the help of job coaches, PPHG successfully identified business areas, such as housekeeping, food and beverage and human resources, and carved out job scopes to tap an overlooked pool of differently-abled talents over the years.

The hotel chain currently has 16 such staff members in various full-time and part-time positions across its properties, with another 12 undergoing training.

For its efforts to provide meaningful livelihoods to the differently-abled, PPHG was lauded as a Champion of Good in 2018. Conferred by the Company of Good, the award recognises organisations that lead by example when it comes to corporate giving, and have been multiplying their efforts through engaging other stakeholders in their giving.

PPHG’s inclusive hiring scheme may be running smoothly now, but it wasn’t quite the case at first.

“Even after going through job matching, we sometimes find that a staff member can’t adapt to his or her department. Then, we’ll restart the process of figuring out what’s next for him or her. We also faced an initial challenge of getting everyone on board — from hiring managers to would-be mentors and buddies of the differently-abled. Resistance to any kind of change is normal, but over time, with education, awareness and support, it was easily overcome,” says Ms Wee.

Aside from alleviating PPHG’s manpower crunch, a more surprising benefit of inclusive hiring is how it has helped the organisation transform its company culture and differentiate itself as a service provider in the hospitality industry.

Ms Wee explains: “By caring for your vulnerable colleagues every day, it makes you a more patient and compassionate person. In our line of work, empathy and attentiveness are key qualities. As an organisation, if we are more accommodating towards one another, it translates into a warm, caring culture that extends to how we service our guests, too.”

With today’s socially responsible consumers preferring to align themselves with civic-minded brands, supporting an organisation with good business values, like PPHG, is as important as quality service or competitive pricing.

As such, Ms Wee advocates looking at corporate giving as “corporate strategy”, adding that if businesses view it as tokenism, it’ll never deliver beneficial results.

“At PPHG, we hire based on their strengths, and how they can contribute to an area we are lacking in. For example, Anna Lam, our permanent HR part-timer has Down Syndrome. She helps with administrative duties like filing and shredding of confidential documents. These are part of the job but if you’re dealing with a multitude of tasks, they’re the last things on your mind.

“Anna, who’s detail-oriented and better at following SOPs than most, does well at the job and has helped reduce some of the department’s administrative workload, freeing staff members to better focus on their main duties. This is proof that it’s possible to do business and do good at the same time.”