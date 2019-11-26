Supercharge your lifestyle with superfood smoothies

Our fast-paced lifestyles make it easy to fall into unhealthy dietary habits, especially with refreshing sodas and sugary beverages readily available at convenience stores. According to a survey conducted by the Health Promotion Board, pre-packaged sugar-sweetened drinks are the largest source of sugar in a Singaporean’s diet.

Consuming too much sugar in the long run can throw our blood sugar levels off balance and lead to an increased risk of heart diseases.

The next time you find yourself reaching for a sugar-filled soda, why not go for a tasty, wholesome smoothie instead?

Here are four reasons smoothies could be the healthier alternative your body deserves.

1. Smoothies can be chock-full of health benefits

Smoothies made from a mixture of vegetables and fruits can be just as gratifying as a cold can of soda on a warm day, but with an added nutritional spin.

“Blending sweet fruits and vegetables such as dates and ripe bananas can sweeten your smoothie naturally, without the need to add unhealthy, processed sugar,” says Ms Bibi Chia, Principal Dietitian of Raffles Diabetes and Endocrine Centre.

In terms of gaining the most out of a smoothie, she recommends pineapples because of its many potential health benefits.

“Pineapples are rich in fibre, which may reduce cholesterol levels and your risk of constipation. Furthermore, it contains bromelain, an enzyme that is studied for its anti-inflammatory properties,” says Ms Chia.

2. Smoothies bump up your daily intake of fruits and vegetables

Smoothies are a great way to meet your recommended intake of fruits and vegetables, especially for those who aren’t fans of greens.

A research study by electronics brand Philips found that 67 per cent of consumers said that drinking smoothies encouraged them to consume more fruits in a single serving, with more than half of them choosing smoothies because of their health and nutrition benefits.

To maximise the amount of nutrients in your smoothies, consider making smoothies with a high-quality blender. Using vacuum technology, some blenders combine a powerful pump with an air-sealed system to keep air out during the blending process. This reduces the amount of bubbles, foam and separation that occurs, and makes your smoothie tastier with freshness retained over longer periods of time. According to research, smoothies made via vacuum technology can have three times the amount of vitamin C preserved and 60 per cent more antioxidants as compared to those made via traditional blenders.

More importantly, you'll get to consume your power drink in its most nutritious state. Advanced blending technology chops your fruits, vegetables and nuts finely to unlock nutrients that are more easily absorbed by your body.

3. Smoothies let you customise your intake of nutrients

There’s no doubt that there are healthier options for sugar-sweetened drinks in the supermarket, but can you customise the amount of nutrients you consume?

Blending your own smoothie lets you increase the amount of specific nutrients you need to fuel a healthier lifestyle, based on your personal needs.

Says Ms Chia: “Fruits and vegetables of different colours have different phytochemicals and nutrients. For instance, tomatoes have lycopene to protect against cell damage, while kale has lutein which helps to maintain healthy cells in the eyes.”

She also suggests throwing in some walnuts or flax seeds to give your smoothie an omega-3 boost or adding some soy and nuts for higher protein content. For those with dietary restrictions, there are still ways to enjoy a good smoothie.

“If you are diabetic, load up on vegetables instead of fruits to ensure that the total carbohydrate intake is controlled,” she adds.

4. Smoothies helps to prevent overeating and empty calories

Smoothies made with fruits and vegetables are jam-packed with pulp, skin and fibre, which provide volume and make you feel fuller longer on fewer calories. This can help lower your tendency to snack on processed titbits.

In contrast, sugar-sweetened drinks contain plenty of empty calories and may be digested quicker — fuelling your hunger for more snacks.

The choice is clear. It’s time to switch up your choice of beverage and power a healthier lifestyle with vacuum-blended smoothies.

An easy recipe you can make at home Pineapple mango with mint (serves two) Liquid 100ml of coconut water Fruits Half a Pineapple

1 mango (peeled and seed removed)

2 yellow apples (core removed)

1 lemon (peel removed) Toppings 6 sprigs of mint

