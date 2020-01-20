Strong collaborations and mobility innovations steer ZF Aftermarket to success

So common is acquiring new car parts for maintenance, higher performance or repair that one may not realise that more often than not, the automotive replacement parts are made by ZF Aftermarket in Asia Pacific.

The business unit of ZF Friedrichshafen AG (ZF Group) has been present in 13 countries in the region for more than 25 years. Besides being a supplier of replacement parts, it is also well known for other things.

ZF Aftermarket supplies an extensive Asian range of close to 3,000 references for the top 100 models in the region. In fact, it is the OE (Original Equipment) supplier to more than 55 automotive brands such as Toyota and Hyundai. All its Asian range of OE products are tested for quality in its testing lab in Singapore with the latest equipment from Germany.

A stringent quality control process also sees it employing standards of ISO 9001:2015 (for quality management) and ISO/TS 16949:2009 (for defect prevention).

ZF Aftermarket also organises training and workshops for its clients. The trainings include the latest technical information from leading international car manufacturers and vehicle-specific mounting instructions.

Mr Sheerhan Jeaudeen, , managing director of ZF Asia Pacific, says that being able to provide end-to-end support for customers makes it easier for the company in terms of diagnostics, troubleshooting or even creating a prototype.

The company is expected to count for one-third of the Group’s global revenue. In fact, it is already developing its Asian segment by collaborating with leading companies such as China-based carmaker Geely and e-commerce company Baidu.

Evolving with global mobility trends



In 2017, ZF Group applied for 2,161 new patents, up from 1,200 patents applications in 2016. PHOTO: ZF GROUP



ZF Group, which is headquartered in Germany, has been investing in its research and development (R&D) for nearly as long as its establishment since 1915. Today, it is one of the top patent applicants in Germany with 2,161 new patents in 2017 — an 80 per cent increase from 1,200 in 2016.

As a leading global supplier of mechanical and digital solutions for the automotive industry, ZF Group also develops transmissions and axles for agricultural and construction machinery, driveline technology for rail and material handling systems, marine propulsion systems, aviation technology, and gearboxes for wind turbines and industrial applications.

Besides investing in R&D, ZF Group sees acquisitions as part of its strategy to evolve and grow along with the latest trends in mobility. For example, it acquired TRW Automotive in May 2015, giving it access into active and passive vehicle safety technology such as external airbags.



ZF Aftermarket supplies OE replacement parts to more than 55 automotive brands in 13 countries across Asia Pacific. PHOTO: ZF GROUP



In addition, ZF Group’s acquisition of WABCO in July 2019 helped it to combine WABCO’s speciality in commercial vehicle safety systems with its driveline and chassis technologies, thus paving the way for the provision of autonomous driving functions for commercial vehicles.

With a sales turnover of €36.9 billion (S$55.3 billion) in 2018 and about 140,000 employees, the Group is currently represented at 230 locations in 40 countries.

