SPH x McDonald's 11.11 Exclusive!

Go on a different spice adventure with McDonald’s® new Red Hot Spicy Peppers Burger from $6.25. Available from 1 November 2018, the new Red Hot Spicy Peppers Burger features a juicy, peppery chicken patty topped with tomato jalapeno relish, sliced red capsicum, tomato, white cheddar cheese, crisp whole leaf lettuce, and slathered with spicy tomato mayo served between semolina buns. Enjoy the taste of the irresistible Red Hot Spicy Peppers Burger, where every bite is a peppery sensation!

SPH READERS ARE ENTITLED TO ENJOY A SINGLES DAY PROMOTION AND GET 1-FOR-1 MCDONALD’S RED HOT SPICY PEPPERS BURGER!

Every purchase of Red Hot Spicy Peppers Burger ala carte or extra value meal entitles you to ONE FREE Red Hot Spicy Peppers Burger ala carte. All you have to do is to cut out the coupon above and flash it at any McDonald’s counter island wide! Treat yourself and enjoy this special deal from 11-18 November 2018.

Terms & conditions:

Valid from 11 Nov until 18 Nov 2018, while stocks last. Offer not valid during breakfast hours. Digital coupon can be found on the SPH Rewards Facebook. Visual is for illustration purposes only. Not available via McDelivery or GrabFood. Restaurant hours may vary.