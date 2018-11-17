Special SPH promotion - 50" Digital TV at only $899

The world is transitioning from analogue TV to digital TV with many countries including the USA, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and several European countries such as UK, France and Germany have already gone fully digital.

ASEAN countries have agreed to switch over to digital TV between 2015 and 2020 as content is increasingly being produced in digital format, and Singapore needs to switch to full digital broadcasting so as to ensure that we can continue to enjoy our favourite TV programmes from around the world.

Singapore has already urged households to switch to DTV as analogue is set to cut-off on 31 December 2018, which means households that have not switched to DTV will no longer be able to watch Mediacorp free-to-air programmes.

For those who have yet to switch to digital television, fret not - SPH Rewards has an exciting deal for you to sweeten the switch.

