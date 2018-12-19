Shangri-La Hotel's Festive treats for SPH Rewards members

Tis’ the season to be jolly... So make a beeline for The Line at the Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore, to enjoy its Festive Feast. With 16 theatre kitchens serving highlights including fresh seafood, dim sum, authentic sushi, traditionally baked pizzas and Asian roast meats, the restaurant offers one of Singapore’s widest and most beloved buffet spreads.

This festive season, treat yourself to delights such as Roasted Turkey, Slow Roasted Prime Rib, Lobster Coconut Curry, and Christmas Macaron Tower. Then, celebrate with festive roasts – Lamb chop, Rosemary scented Iberico pork chop, Charred seabass fillet, to name but a few – at the outdoor live BBQ station, and indulge in sinful sweet treats at the indoor dessert bar.

And if you still need a reason to head down, SPH Rewards subscribers get a 15% discount for lunch and dinner from Monday to Thursday, excluding public holidays, until 22 December. Simply book in advance and quote “SPH Rewards” during reservation or arrival. For reservations, please call +65 62134398 or email dining.sls@shangri-la.com.

Want to share the festive cheer with your loved ones? Located at the Shangri-La hotel lobby, Shophouse also has a trio of fine premium hampers, Season’s Treats, Santa’s Hamper and Joyful Cheers, with prices starting from $108++, for the perfect Christmas gift. And nothing spells Christmas like one of its’ signature French yule log cakes such as the All-Time Favourite Grandma Yule Log Cake and some festive delights from the fine selection, such as Gingerbread Chalet, Minced Meat Pie and Christmas Pudding.

SPH Rewards subscribers can enjoy 10% off festive goodies from now till 22 December. To purchase, quote “SPH REWARDS” and reserve three working days in advance by calling +65 62134398 or emailing shophouse.sls@shangri-la .com. Collection can be made from the hotel’s Festive Counter until 25 December.

Terms & Conditions:

1. The Festive Goodies promotion at The Shophouse is not applicable for Festive Cakes, Christmas Hampers & Christmas Merchandise, and is not valid in conjunction with other promotions, offers, discounts and redemptions.

2. The 15% discount at The Line is not valid with other promotions, privileges, discount cards or promotional vouchers, whichever is applicable. A maximum of 18 pax is allowed per booking.