Revitalize your skin in 30 minutes

Imagine giving your tired skin an uplifting facial during your workday lunch break, with ample time post-facial to reapply your makeup and grab a quick bite. Does that sound too good to be true?

Face Shower Bar is the first "dry bar of facials" in Singapore that specializes in result-driven, high quality, time-efficient and customised facials yet made affordable. The philosophy behind Face Shower Bar is simple; great skin requires consistency but not necessarily at the expense of valuable time.

Quick Shower Facial, the boutique’s signature treatment, consists of a three steps process; dermaSoften, dermaOpen and dermaSoothe to thoroughly cleanse and revitalize your face within a speedy thirty minutes. Upon entering the facial bar, customers are greeted by the sight of empowering slogans on partition curtains and posters.

There is even a vanity area for customers to remove their make up while waiting for their turn. First-time customers will be asked to fill up a questionnaire for the therapists to customise a facial best suited to the customers’ needs. The facial then begins with a cleansing procedure, which uses the boutique’s house brand - the Irén Massage Cleansing Cream.

Dead skin cells are softened and impurities are washed off with a gentle vortex wash. Within minutes, the facial progresses to the treatment stage during which the hydradermabrasion technique is the star of the show. Treatments are delivered using a probe that breaks up the skin surface and suctions to extract impurities with zero pain and downtime.

At the final step, a cocktail of calming solution will be delivered through vortex infusion to soothe any remaining redness before a specially customised facial mask is applied on. The facial mask is customised using a concoction of Irén serums that will best address your skin concern. The facial ends with customers having ample time to reapply their make up and grab a quick lunch before heading back to the office; this time with dewy soft and revitalized skin.

