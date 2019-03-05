Reinventing the future of retail

In the age of mass disruption, the exponential power of technology is transforming consumer experiences every day.

Just as brick-and-mortar stores are looking to e-commerce offerings for greater convenience and appeal, digital retailers are also opening physical spaces to extend their reach to consumers.

It's a win-win situation: The bridging of physical and digital worlds can engage consumers, drive sales and contribute to a healthier bottom line. It's a win-win arrangement for both the brands and customers.

In December last year, Japanese beauty brand SK-II and Singapore department store Robinsons collaborated to launch SK-II's Future X Smart Store — reinforcing how going "phygital" is the way forward.



The FutureX Smart Store powered by state-of-the-art facial recognition, artificial intelligence technology and SK-II’s proprietary Skin Science and Diagnostics innovation under one roof. PHOTO: SK-II



Coined through a mash-up of "physical" and "digital", this retail concept refers to the creating of an interactive, technology-enabled shopping experience for consumers.

Located outside Mandarin Gallery along Orchard Road till Jan 31 this year, the store was powered by state-of-the-art facial recognition, artificial intelligence technology and SK-II’s proprietary Skin Science and Diagnostics innovation to analyse shoppers' skincare needs onsite.

It followed closely on the heels of similar stores launched in Tokyo last May, and in Shanghai four months later.

Transformative retail partnerships

SK-II vice-president Sandeep Seth says the brand could not have done it alone.

He explains: "Transforming the beauty retail experience is a huge undertaking that is a collaborative effort. Together with our retail partner Robinsons, we were excited to bring the Future X Smart Store to Singapore as SK-II’s first beauty smart store in Southeast Asia. As business partners, we share same vision to transform the beauty retail experience."

Mr Simon Naga, vice-president of Al-Futtaim (which owns Robinsons) in Asia, adds that such a collaboration allows both brands to gain a fresh perspective and learn from each other.

"In fact, we got familiar with the term ‘phygital’ through our partner SK-II. We were very inspired by its Future X Smart Store executions in Tokyo and Shanghai.

"Beyond SK-II, Amazon Go is a prime example of a brand leading the way in its category. Its launch was revolutionary, paving the way to a cashless retail experience with huge growth potential and appeal amongst shoppers."

Achieving industry buy-in

How long will it take for other brands to catch up? Mr Naga says the uptick in the launch of phygital concepts in recent months is a positive sign.

He says: " A basic level of omnichannel retail—enabling shoppers to buy online or in-store—is no longer enough to retain consumers. In today’s world, no consumer wants to be pushed to buy products and consumers are gravitating towards experiences.

"Here in Southeast Asia, we have already seen some of our local counterparts capitalise on the rising trend. Robinsons has collaborated with tech-integrated Nomadx at Plaza Singapura which houses its exclusive brand Karl Lagerfeld, providing shoppers a heightened experience with technology such as smart mirrors and interactive product walls.

“More so than ever, we cannot afford to rest on our laurels; the change that’s happening around us only fuels our drive for growth and innovation."

That SK-II has always been disruptive in its beauty innovations is likely to herald more of such collaborations between the beauty brand and retail outlets in the near future.

Mr Seth notes, however, that brands should not simply jump on this bandwagon because it is the "cool" thing to do.

"All this tech and ‘phygital’ is to enhance the experience. It is not tech or “phygital” for the sake of being cool. As far as possible, we believe tech should be frictionless and invisible. Likewise, our journey with Future X Smart Store is not about replacing humans with tech, but supplementing to create a better and more meaningful shopping experience for our consumers.

"We believe the beauty industry is well primed to respond to this."