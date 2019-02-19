Rediscovering Fiji: A people's paradise

With its beautiful palm-lined beaches, thriving coral reefs and crystal clear lagoons, it’s not surprising that Fiji is a popular destination amongst beach goers and divers.

However, there’s more to Fiji than just pristine beaches. The archipelago of more than 300 islands offers a mix of vacation experiences that make it the perfect paradise for all types of travellers, from couples to multi-generational families.

Here are three exciting ways to rediscover Fiji, a place of untainted beauty, rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality. A trip to the South Pacific paradise will leave you with an inexplicable sense of happiness.

Culture and heritage



Join in a traditional kava ceremony with the local village chief and friendly villagers. PHOTO: MARK SNYDER



The best way to get to know a place is through its culture and people. When you come to Fiji, you can do that as soon as you step off the plane at Nadi International Airport on the main island of Viti Levu.

Viti Levu is the largest island in Fiji, and is home to the majority of the country’s 900,000 residents. In Viti Levu, you can visit a Fijian village, where you can experience a traditional kava ceremony, ceremonial dance and craft demonstrations of masi art, woodcarving and basket weaving.

Kava, a drink made from the root of a pepper plant, is regarded as the unofficial Fijian national drink, and the kava ceremony is a Fijian tradition. It is considered customary and good etiquette to bring yaqona (kava root) to the village chief when you are visiting a local village. The kava root is grinded, mixed with water and strained before being served first to the chief and then to other people who have gathered around in a circle for the ceremony.

After the ceremony, you can interact with the villagers, make new friends and learn more about Fiji, its people and their customs.



Watch epic battles and love stories passed down from one generation to another come to life in the meke — a traditional Fijian style of dance. PHOTO: MARK SNYDER



Do not miss out on the meke, a traditional warrior-like song and dance performance. With lali (traditional drums), bamboo sticks, chanting and dancers clad in grass skirts and flowers, the performers bring to life centuries-old stories of epic battles and love.

Whether you're visiting with friends, as a couple or with your family, this cultural performance is not to be missed.

Adventurous escapades



Ride through Fiji’s interior terrain on quad bikes for a thrilling adventure. Region: Nadi. PHOTO: LOGAN DODDS



While there’s plenty of opportunities for snorkelling and diving to discover Fiji’s exquisite coral reefs, you can also combine these water activities with exciting adventures on land.



Take the Ecotrax to explore the scenic Coral Coast. Region: Coral Coast. PHOTO: ECOTRAX FIJI



On Viti Levu, you can explore Fiji’s mountainous terrain on quad bikes (a valid driver’s license is required. There are a variety of quad bike packages available to take you through pine forests and across rivers, offering scenic views. Or explore the coast on the family-friendly Ecotrax — the world’s only rail-mounted electric assisted pushbike.



A river rafting adventure on the Upper Navua River will take your breath away. Region: Pacific Harbour. PHOTO: TOURISM FIJI



Since both land and sea are close to the hearts of Fijians, why not try river rafting as another mode of exploring the island? Discover another side of Fiji’s lush tropical forests as you navigate the formidable terrain of waterfalls and rapids on the Upper Navua River, a journey that will certainly get your adrenaline running.

Delicious local cuisine

After the heart-pumping activities, replenish your energy by indulging in multi-cultural Fijian cuisine. With food influences from Britain, China and India, Fijian cuisine is a familiar yet exotic taste for Singaporean taste-buds.



Savour a refreshing bowl of raw fish salad known as kokoda. PHOTO: TOURISM FIJI



Fiji is a food paradise well-known for its healthy dishes and use of abundant fresh catch. All-time seafood favourites include rock lobsters, tuna, crayfish, crab and mussels. A must-try dish is kokoda, a refreshing traditional raw fish salad made with freshly caught fish that is marinated in lime or lemon juice, mixed herb, spices and creamy coconut milk.

With its grass-fed livestock, Fiji’s beef, pork and other poultry dishes will also surprise you. A common Fijian style of preparing poultry cuts is by marinating them in spices and coconut cream before wrapping them in banana or taro leaves. The meats are then baked in an underground oven, known locally as lovo.

This style of cooking is not only healthy as no oil is used in the process, but it also adds a smoky, barbecue flavour to the meat. Needless to say, Fijian lovo — a feast cooked in the earth — is a must-try for all travellers.

There are also vegetarian and halal dishes available.

If you have time to spare, head to the bustling food markets in any major town for a glimpse of the colourful and vibrant fresh produce that goes into the mouthwatering local dishes.