The first-ever live-action Pokémon adventure, POKÉMON Detective Pikachu stars Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu, the iconic face of the global Pokémon phenomenon—one of the world’s most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and the most successful media franchise of all time.

Fans everywhere can now experience Pikachu on the big screen as never before, as Detective Pikachu, a Pokémon like no other. The film also showcases a wide array of beloved Pokémon characters, each with its own unique abilities and personality.

The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.

Also stars Justice Smith (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”), Kathryn Newton (“Lady Bird,” TV’s “Big Little Lies”) with Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe (“Godzilla,” “The Last Samurai”) and Bill Nighy (“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1”).

200 lucky direct subscribers stand to win a pair of movie preview invites to catch POKÉMON Detective Pikachu on Wed, 8 May 2019 GV Vivo City at 6.40pm.

