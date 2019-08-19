BIRTHDAY BASH A LA BOND: Media outlets spying on Joe Jonas’ 30th birthday bash were rewarded with a “spy” story.

The singer, part of boy band Jonas Brothers, stepped out of his New York apartment building last Friday in a smart tuxedo that fans of James Bond often see the superspy wearing on screen.

Jonas and his actress wife Sophie Turner (both above), 23, then hopped into an Aston Martin, which is the preferred car of Bond.

When the vehicle pulled up at a swanky nightspot, the golden couple were greeted with the familiar Bond theme song.

Online reports indicated that the entertainment for the evening included poker – Bond is no stranger to casinos – and, presumably, the guests could, like 007, have their drinks shaken, not stirred.

Jonas, given the licence to thrill, took wefies with friends and family in a special booth that was decked out with Bond memorabilia.