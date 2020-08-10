BRANDED CONTENT
NoteToSG contest by SPH X Samsung Shortlist: A look at shortlisted entries on Day 9
From Aug 1 to Aug 10, pick one of four National Day-inspired IG filters and use it to post an IG story with a birthday wish for Singapore based on the theme of "Unity and Love". Set your profile to public, tag @NoteToSG before sending the IG story to @NoteToSG via DM. Both photo and video entries are welcome. The five most creative entries will each walk away with a S$255 Samsung Experience Store voucher and a pair of Galaxy Buds+ worth S$523 in total (Terms and conditions apply). Here are some shortlisted entries.
Submission from @mellyay88:
Thank you frontline heroes for working hard to keep us safe during these unprecedented times!
We will stand together forever more
Submission from @nafxphotos:
happy 55th birthday singapore!!
Majulah Singapura!
Submission from @gareth_adereth:
Let’s stay strong and united,
Be kind to one another
Happy 55th birthday to SG!
Submission from @kcderic:
Stay united and stay safe
Happy 55th birthday Singapore!
Submission from @jewelng_:
My hope for Singapore is for us to have greater empathy towards one another and to emerge stronger together as one people, one nation