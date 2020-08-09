NoteToSG contest by SPH X Samsung Shortlist: A look at shortlisted entries on Day 8

Submission from @peanutteeee:

Happy birthday Singapore & thank you frontline workers for your hard work

Submission from @lynettyn:

The beautiful sunset is a reminder to us that no matter what happens, we’ll get through it together and emerge stronger than ever!

Submission from @jujubes9:

Thankful for this home where our children can grow up safe and have bright futures!

We love you Singapore.

Submission from @jasgoh07:

Happy birthday