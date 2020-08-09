BRANDED CONTENT
NoteToSG contest by SPH X Samsung Shortlist: A look at shortlisted entries on Day 8
From Aug 1 to Aug 10, pick one of four National Day-inspired IG filters and use it to post an IG story with a birthday wish for Singapore based on the theme of "Unity and Love". Set your profile to public, tag @NoteToSG before sending the IG story to @NoteToSG via DM. Both photo and video entries are welcome. The five most creative entries will each walk away with a S$255 Samsung Experience Store voucher and a pair of Galaxy Buds+ worth S$523 in total (Terms and conditions apply). Here are some shortlisted entries.
Submission from @peanutteeee:
Happy birthday Singapore & thank you frontline workers for your hard work
Submission from @lynettyn:
The beautiful sunset is a reminder to us that no matter what happens, we’ll get through it together and emerge stronger than ever!
Submission from @jujubes9:
Thankful for this home where our children can grow up safe and have bright futures!
We love you Singapore.
Submission from @jasgoh07:
Happy birthday