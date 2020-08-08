BRANDED CONTENT

NoteToSG contest by SPH X Samsung Shortlist: A look at shortlisted entries on Day 7

From Aug 1 to Aug 10, pick one of four National Day-inspired IG filters and use it to post an IG story with a birthday wish for Singapore based on the theme of "Unity and Love". Set your profile to public, tag @NoteToSG before sending the IG story to @NoteToSG via DM. Both photo and video entries are welcome. The five most creative entries will each walk away with a S$255 Samsung Experience Store voucher and a pair of Galaxy Buds+ worth S$523 in total (Terms and conditions apply). Here are some shortlisted entries.

Published
2 hours ago
SAMSUNG_#NoteToSG_18

Submission from @joel_kiu:
This is Home, Truely

SAMSUNG_#NoteToSG_19

Submission from @jasgoh07:
Happy Birthday
Stay together
Stay united
We love SG

SAMSUNG_#NoteToSG_20

Submission from @imnotahamster:
Happy 55th birthday Singapore!


Submission from @nonsensicalmusings: May our strength & cohesion defeat the virus! / Happy birthday Singapore!


Submission from @patangsh: Happy Birthday SG55!

