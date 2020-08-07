NoteToSG contest by SPH X Samsung Shortlist: A look at shortlisted entries on Day 6

Submission from @xinlinnn:

Stay healthy

Submission from @saven_gt:

We will brave through the Pandemic storm together as One People, One Nation and One Singapore

Submission from @ilhanfa:

What’s up Singapore,

let’s keep a positive vibe going.

Keep smilin and stay strong

Submission from @cherylng1001:

Happy 55th, Singapore!

This is where you and I won’t be alone! #staystrongtogether

Submission from @amylyt_withpiggies:

Chiong r~ Sg Spirit