BRANDED CONTENT
NoteToSG contest by SPH X Samsung Shortlist: A look at shortlisted entries on Day 6
From Aug 1 to Aug 10, pick one of four National Day-inspired IG filters and use it to post an IG story with a birthday wish for Singapore based on the theme of "Unity and Love". Set your profile to public, tag @NoteToSG before sending the IG story to @NoteToSG via DM. Both photo and video entries are welcome. The five most creative entries will each walk away with a S$255 Samsung Experience Store voucher and a pair of Galaxy Buds+ worth S$523 in total (Terms and conditions apply). Here are some shortlisted entries.
Submission from @xinlinnn:
Stay healthy
Submission from @saven_gt:
We will brave through the Pandemic storm together as One People, One Nation and One Singapore
Submission from @ilhanfa:
What’s up Singapore,
let’s keep a positive vibe going.
Keep smilin and stay strong
Submission from @cherylng1001:
Happy 55th, Singapore!
This is where you and I won’t be alone! #staystrongtogether
Submission from @amylyt_withpiggies:
Chiong r~ Sg Spirit