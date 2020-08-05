NoteToSG contest by SPH X Samsung Shortlist: A look at shortlisted entries on Day 4

Submission from @kainizam:

Took a stroll down CBD after work and was mesmerized by the light up for NDP 2020.

Singapore despite everything, you still look so beautiful and full of promises for your people and the people who come here to live their dreams.

Thank you for always keeping us safe! Happy birthday SG!

Submission from @nadiashahrilmenon:

Happy National Day Singapore! We might be living overseas but we know where we belong

Submission from @a.sp00nful:

Stay strong

Stay united!



Submission from @jaslynnn_ch: The best view is ultimately the one we have after going through these tough times with all our dedicated workers (not only in healthcare!)

Kudos to everyone working hard, we’ll get through this together!

