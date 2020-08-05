BRANDED CONTENT
NoteToSG contest by SPH X Samsung Shortlist: A look at shortlisted entries on Day 4
From Aug 1 to Aug 10, pick one of four National Day-inspired IG filters and use it to post an IG story with a birthday wish for Singapore based on the theme of "Unity and Love". Set your profile to public, tag @NoteToSG before sending the IG story to @NoteToSG via DM. Both photo and video entries are welcome. The five most creative entries will each walk away with a S$255 Samsung Experience Store voucher and a pair of Galaxy Buds+ worth S$523 in total (Terms and conditions apply). Here are some shortlisted entries.
Submission from @kainizam:
Took a stroll down CBD after work and was mesmerized by the light up for NDP 2020.
Singapore despite everything, you still look so beautiful and full of promises for your people and the people who come here to live their dreams.
Thank you for always keeping us safe! Happy birthday SG!
Submission from @nadiashahrilmenon:
Happy National Day Singapore! We might be living overseas but we know where we belong
Submission from @a.sp00nful:
Stay strong
Stay united!