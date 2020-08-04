BRANDED CONTENT
NoteToSG contest by SPH X Samsung Shortlist: A look at shortlisted entries on Day 3
From Aug 1 to Aug 10, pick one of four National Day-inspired IG filters and use it to post an IG story with a birthday wish for Singapore based on the theme of "Unity and Love". Set your profile to public, tag @NoteToSG before sending the IG story to @NoteToSG via DM. Both photo and video entries are welcome. The five most creative entries will each walk away with a S$255 Samsung Experience Store voucher and a pair of Galaxy Buds+ worth S$523 in total (Terms and conditions apply). Here are some shortlisted entries.
Submission from @fat_ham_production_house:
Happy 55th birthday
Submission from @shayneunknown:
My wish for Singapore is that we will overcome Covid-19 and that frontline workers will be able to visit their loved ones more often and that those who lost their jobs will get a new one and that Covid-19 patients will recover and go home
Submission from: @iamemjhayfeli:
Happy birthday Singapore! Thank you for the opportunities you have given to us!