NoteToSG contest by SPH X Samsung Shortlist: A look at shortlisted entries on Day 3

Submission from @fat_ham_production_house:

Happy 55th birthday

Submission from @shayneunknown:

My wish for Singapore is that we will overcome Covid-19 and that frontline workers will be able to visit their loved ones more often and that those who lost their jobs will get a new one and that Covid-19 patients will recover and go home

Submission from: @iamemjhayfeli:

Happy birthday Singapore! Thank you for the opportunities you have given to us!



Submission from @suzanajorami: Proud to be a Singaporean… Happy 55th!

